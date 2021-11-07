Tennis Anyone? Fixing cars is like messing with their personality

We got a little car about five years ago from a taxidermist who lives on the outskirts of Saltville.

All they wanted was $2,000.

Four years later, that little Chevy is still spinning his wheels. And it’s taking my daughter from high school through two associate degrees at college and our year off to contemplate the meaning of life, so to speak.

My daughter is particular about a lot of things. But she seems to have just accepted what’s going on with that car, like it’s part of her.

The only thing I remember being wrong with it when I drove it the first time was that you had to kind of make the turn signal work on its own when you went to the left.

But it drove very well. And it’s gotten her all over Russell County and Washington County.

On Thursday, we took a trip to Abingdon, and she mentioned a little tiny speck on the windshield that needed to be repaired. I told her I would help her fix the brakes. And she just got some new tires.

But like most 14-year-old vehicles, its faults are now part of its personality.

And that’s where I come in.

I went up and discovered the car. And I paid for it.