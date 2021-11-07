Tennis Anyone? Fixing cars is like messing with their personality

We got a little car about five years ago from a taxidermist who lives on the outskirts of Saltville.
All they wanted was $2,000.
Four years later, that little Chevy is still spinning his wheels. And it’s taking my daughter from high school through two associate degrees at college and our year off to contemplate the meaning of life, so to speak.
My daughter is particular about a lot of things. But she seems to have just accepted what’s going on with that car, like it’s part of her.
The only thing I remember being wrong with it when I drove it the first time was that you had to kind of make the turn signal work on its own when you went to the left.
But it drove very well. And it’s gotten her all over Russell County and Washington County.
On Thursday, we took a trip to Abingdon, and she mentioned a little tiny speck on the windshield that needed to be repaired. I told her I would help her fix the brakes. And she just got some new tires.
But like most 14-year-old vehicles, its faults are now part of its personality.
And that’s where I come in.
I went up and discovered the car. And I paid for it.
And I’m also the one who cannot get out of the passenger door correctly, because the side panel always seems to jump out of its grooves and start to become alive all on its own.
If you get out the door the wrong way, the door won’t shut.
I know this. We had a Saturn that was just like this. It had all kinds of imperfections, but we just dealt with it. You do that.
It’s kind of like accepting your own health problems.
But the strangest thing must be the gas tank. There’s some kind a hole or something in the car. We’ve taken it to the mechanic, and he finally just said don’t fill it up too much.
Earlier this year, I was the 10th caller in a radio contest. I won a gas card, and I gave it to my daughter.
She made a run to Abingdon on Thursday that was largely getting both my son and me to the doctor. I was getting ready to give her some gas money until she pulled out that gift card.
It was worth $25, but she wouldn’t use all of it in the gas tank.
So cute, my 20-year-old daughter jumped out of the car and said she would just put about $10 in it. Otherwise, Callie might drown.
Callie?
Yes, we name our cars.
Callie has been a good girl. I wish any parent the best of luck in finding a $2,000 car that will get their daughter or son through high school and college and still be running to put a smile on their face.