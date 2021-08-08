Tennis Anyone? Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail changes hands to state parks

Daniel Boone would be proud.
The famed frontiersman has been honored along U.S. Highway 58 with the story of how he blazed a trail to the west in the 1700s.
That’s called the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Interpretive Center in Duffield.
Recently, the ownership of that center has been transferred from the Scott County Economic Development Authority to Virginia State Parks.
That’s fitting.
The center is managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, which oversees Virginia State Parks.
For more than two years, it’s been a branch of nearby Natural Tunnel State Park.
“Virginia State Parks is humbled to take ownership of the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Interpretive Center and looks forward to helping future generations of visitors understand the significant role Southwest Virginia and the Wilderness Road have played in our country’s westward expansion from the 1700s to today,” said Western Field Operations Manager David Collett in a recent release.
Boone came from Pennsylvania and explored what is now the Mountain Empire — or “Appalachian Highlands,” as some folks now prefer to call the greater Tri-Cities region.
He roamed around Abingdon and had his dogs chased by wolves on what is now Plumb Alley.
He also lent his name to Boone, North Carolina; Boones Creek, Tennessee; and Daniel Boone, Virginia.
The center serves as a regional tourism gateway, linking visitors to other historical and cultural venues, such as Natural Tunnel State Park and Wilderness Road State Park in Ewing.
It’s directly in front of Kane Gap, one of the last undeveloped portions of the Wilderness Road.
The center offers a glimpse of the rough, unforgiving terrain early settlers traversed on their way to Kentucky through the Cumberland Gap.
The 10,000-square-foot facility includes a theater and museum displays highlighting the story of early settlers who made their way westward. Admission is free. To visit, call 276-431-0104.