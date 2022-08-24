SCHAPIRO | Assault on author Salman Rushdie is a reminder of attack on culture

May Fox, who was sitting in the 15th row, wondered if the man heading down the aisle toward the stage was a technician readying to “adjust the sound or something.” Laura Bateman, eight rows back, said it was “like watching a train wreck.” Fox’s husband, Charlie, was entering the amphitheater. “Everybody was screaming,” he said. Bob Flax, in the fifth row, was puzzled that security wasn’t tighter.

These four Richmonders — May Fox is a retired lobbyist, Bateman is an active lobbyist, Charlie Fox is a retired investment executive and Flax is a lawyer — were at the Chautauqua Institution in upstate New York, where they witnessed the man May Fox thought might have been a technician attack with a knife and gravely injure author Salman Rushdie, who was about to give a talk on free speech.

Charlie Fox began taking photographs with his mobile phone. He snapped a picture of Rushdie’s alleged assailant, Hadi Matar, handcuffed in police custody. Fox submitted it to The Associated Press. The picture ran in The New York Post, two British newspapers — The Guardian and The Independent — and the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

But it’s the image burned on the spirit that truly endures and is a straight line from that lakefront setting in New York state to Virginia, where in 1776 — a month before the American colonies declared independence from Great Britain — leaders of the future republic would for the first time proclaim sacred the principle on which Rushdie was about to speak.

George Mason, in the Virginia Declaration of Rights — a document that 13 years later would inspire the U.S. Bill of Rights and France’s Declaration of the Rights of Man — wrote, “freedom of the press is one of the great bulwarks of liberty, and can never be restrained by despotic governments.”

But restraint — at minimum, attempts at restraint — is increasingly the order of the day.

Rushdie knows this first hand, having spent a decade in hiding because, in 1989, Iran ordered Muslims to kill the author, declaring his novel, “The Satanic Verses,” heretical.

In Virginia, as in other states with robust conservative movements, state and local government is under increasing pressure to purge from libraries and schoolhouses literature and other materials deemed — often by those in a noisy minority — as an offensive assault on their values.

Ghazala Hashmi, the first Muslim woman elected to the Virginia Senate and a community college administrator with a doctorate in American poetry, sees a direct connection between the Rushdie attack — which some on social media speculate, but Iran denies, was the handiwork of a religious hit man — and what’s happening in Richmond, largely at the insistence of Republican culture warriors.

That includes, most notably, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, whose three-word, de facto campaign slogan — Listen to Parents — was, more than an acknowledgement of anxieties about their children’s COVID-19-disrupted educations, an appeal to the fears of a mostly white audience over the post-George Floyd emphasis on racial and cultural themes long overlooked.

“There’s an attempt overall to make what happened, and what we are seeing, separate from what’s happening in this country,” said Hashmi, a Democrat readying to seek a second term in a new district anchored in eastern Chesterfield County and South Richmond. “There is an intentional effort to demonize and silence who and what we are. It is the oppression of writers, words and ideas we’re seeing, not just globally, but here in Virginia.”

Hashmi was a graduate student at Emory University in Atlanta when Iran’s supreme leader decreed that Rushdie should die for his supposed assault on Islam. And though it would be several years before she read “The Satanic Verses,” the fatwa, or religious order, that Rushdie be killed underscored for her “the role of writing, the role of literature — the power of words.”

These days, Virginians must reconcile their state’s historic role in affirming free speech with a continuing assault on it.

Youngkin, who favors a selective approach to teaching about race in public schools, signed into law a measure by Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, Hashmi’s Republican colleague and fellow Henrico County resident, that would give parents a veto over their children’s use of textbooks, fiction, nonfiction and other instructional material that Mom and Dad consider too saucy for young’uns.

The Democrat who Youngkin defeated in 2021, Terry McAuliffe, vetoed similar legislation sent him in 2016 and 2017. Youngkin spotlighted those vetoes in a television commercial featuring a Fairfax County mother alarmed that her high school student son had to read “Beloved,” a violent and sexually explicit novel by Toni Morrison, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature, about the legacy of slavery.

And an investigation by Times-Dispatch colleagues Jess Nocera and Sean McGoey this spring showed that at least 23 school systems across Virginia have over the past two years banned books that focus on race, LGBTQ issues and sex.

A title treasured in one jurisdiction is trashed in another. For example, Zetta Elliott’s book “A Place Inside of Me: A Poem to Heal the Heart,” about the fatal police shooting of a Black woman and how a Black boy grapples with the death, is included in lessons in the majority-Black Richmond schools. Just north of the city, in heavily white Hanover County, a local elective official said the book was “garbage.”

This week, the State Board of Education, with a largely conservative majority installed by Youngkin, had been expected to take the first steps toward updating standards for history and social classes that the new administration, which is being advised by the right-leaning Thomas B. Fordham Institute, considers inadequate. Among its concerns, according to VPM News, is that George Washington is not described in one course as the “Father of Our Country.”

You don’t have to travel nearly 500 miles to Chautauqua to see attacks on ideas and the individuals who expose them — sometimes at great personal risk.