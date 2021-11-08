RAMSEY: Plan now to control plantain in fields, lawns

Timing is the most important consideration when attempting to control weeds. In late summer, plantain bolts and sends up a stalk and then develops a seed head. At this stage, the weed is very noticeable in our fields.

Unfortunately, herbicides are ineffective for controlling plantain during the summer. We often talk about herbicide selection being important for good weed control success. Actually, even more important than selecting an herbicide is timing when we apply the herbicide.

Buckhorn plantain is a cool season perennial weed. Achieving good control of broadleaf weeds usually requires spraying the herbicide when the weed is in a vegetative growth stage. Broadleaf herbicides take advantage of the active growth period of the weeds to enhance the mode of action required to control the weed. So make sure the weed is growing when you spray. Once the weed has bloomed, broadleaf herbicides are mostly ineffective.

The best timing for broadleaf plantain is November and March since it is a cool season weed. Spraying in November and following up with another application if needed in March minimizes the chances of the weed producing seed the following summer.

Some weeds will require a newer herbicide like GrazonNext, but buckhorn plantain can be controlled with 2,4-D Ester.