PLAYL | When is being fastest not running the best race?

Lawrence is a very precious grandson to Nahnee and me. Of course each of our seven grandchildren is special in their own way, but Lawrence is the only one to survive a drowning accident. Perhaps his near-death experience many years ago added to his sweet spirit, caring attitude and solid determination.

For the past couple years, cross-country has become a top sport and great passion for Lawrence. In addition to running with a team, he has competed, individually, in several 5K runs; more recently he completed a couple of 10K races.

When he shared with me his time for the last race of the season, I knew it was sub-par but I tried to mask my disappointment with, “Oh! That wasn’t too bad.” Still, knowing it was much below his average, I pressed him a bit further with, “Where did you place?”

He said he didn’t remember, but he obviously recognized disappointment in my search for more information, so in sincere humility he explained what had happened.

“Well, Papa, I would have had a better time for the race, but I stopped before I got to the finish line and went back to check on my friend who was having trouble. I ended up waiting for him and we crossed the finish line together.”

I was so proud of his kindness over competition attitude that I did not press him in regard to his friend’s problem. He may have had a cramp or was sick at his stomach or ... who knows? At this point, who cares? At this point, the point is — his concern for his friend was more important than running a good race.

The whole scenario brought to mind a couple of other memories. A few years ago, the Nash boys were skiing in West Virginia. Lawrence was into snow skiing before he got hooked on running. As they headed down the slopes, one of the boys fell, and getting his skis back under his feet proved difficult. Being who he is, Lawrence stopped to lend assistance and ended up having difficulty himself. Guess who ended up being last to the bottom of the hill? Yep!

Some things are more important than winning. Lawrence’s Aunt Shannie — or Shannon, if you’re being formal — demonstrated the same caring spirit in a 5K many years before Lawrence was born. Shannon and Aunt Stacia were both pretty good runners in their day. On the occasion I am about to share, Shannon was competing in a 5K in Johnson City, and she persuaded me to sign up, too. Years earlier I had been a jogger, so I agreed.

We ran together for the first mile, then I slowed to a walk and told her to go ahead and give it her best. My middle daughter was in her early teens at the time and could have won her age division, if she had pushed herself to the finish line. Instead, like her nephew that wasn’t even thought of yet, she showed concern for her daddy, turned around and came back for me so that we could — finally — jog across the finish line together.

The writer of Hebrews mentions the race of life and urges us to lay aside every weight that might slow us down in order to run our best race, but sometimes running the best race might not be a matter of being first to the finish line. Could running a good race, perhaps, involve being kind and demonstrating love and grace along the way? Surely what we do along the way is more important than completing the course quickly.

Jesus said, “The first will be last and the last first.” So slow down and show kindness along the way. What have you (and I) done today to run a good, though maybe not fast, race along life’s racetrack?

Steve Playl may be reached by email at playlsr@yahoo.com.