PLAYL: What’s the best present anyone got for Christmas?

I asked my wife the question, and there was nothing close to numero uno; however, there were several gifts that tied for second place. Certainly there were childhood prizes and surprises.

And then there was the cameo ring I bought for her the year she gave me THE sweater. There was no mistaking what was in that tiny box, it had to be a ring. But it scared her to death, because she thought it would be a diamond ... and she knew her daddy would kill me. Nope! Since it was a cameo, I lived to tell about it.

There were other rings, after we were married — which happened a year and a half after the big scare. One was the aquamarine ring that I hid in a large box under a piece of firewood. I surprised her for sure with that one. And there was the silver cameo that came from Victor Hardy’s Jewelry Store.

But nothing compares to her most precious gift. Our daughter, Stacia, was born on Dec. 23 and on Christmas Day the nurse brought her to Sammie in a big red stocking. She had been feeling sorry for herself, being in the maternity ward, alone, on Christmas, but her sadness turned to joy. Holding her newborn baby and singing carols to her, she was reminded of another baby, born in a filthy barn, and she celebrated Christmas as never before. The gift of life was in her hands.