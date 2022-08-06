PLAYL | Terrible flooding can still result in horrible suffering

The book of Genesis tells how God destroyed the world with a flood and used Noah and his ark to preserve a remnant of creation in order to reestablish life on earth. Over the past few weeks the loss of life and destruction of livestock, homes, bridges, vehicles and other property has been heart-wrenching. Perhaps you know someone whose life has been affected by the tragic floods in our region.

As a native of Kentucky; living in Tennessee, just across the line from southwest Virginia; whose daughter and family spent a few years in McDowell County, West Virginia, I have been especially moved by the dreadful accounts.

The torrential precipitation of late is totally out of season. Usually, this time of year, the weather is hot but quite dry. We worry more about drought than downpours. I am not about to enter a discussion of whether this weather phenomenon is a result of climate change or the judgment or warning of God. I would like to suggest, instead, that we pray for our neighbors — weep when they weep — and pray for direction from our Father about what we can do to reach out to those who are in dire need.

Many of our neighbors in nearby communities have been left homeless, helpless, hungry, thirsty, and grieving the loss of family members. As brothers and sisters in the human family and the family of God, what can we do?

We can pray, of course, and we most certainly and primarily must call out to God for those in need; but we should also allow God to connect our feet, our hands and our wallets to our hearts. Perhaps you are connected to a church that is reaching out to those ravaged communities. Get involved in whatever way you can.

After Hurricane Katrina flooded the New Orleans area, I had the opportunity to spend several days in that part of the country, reaching out to folks whose lives were practically destroyed. What a great privilege that was. Never will I regret the time spent there. I was young enough to do that then.

Various Baptist state conventions have organizations known as Disaster Relief programs. That could be a way for some folks to get involved. Individual, local church congregations are sending people to the arears of need, too. For example, First Presbyterian Church here in Bristol is collecting bottled water, cleaning supplies, baby needs such as diapers and delivering those things to places of need in eastern Kentucky. Their first delivery is scheduled for next Monday. Call the church for more information, if you would like to help. Pastor Sam Weddington is personally involved and all the members would welcome your participation.

Then there are organizations like the American Red Cross and United Way that can direct your contributions to those in need. Whatever way you choose, please pray for God’s guidance in lending a helping hand. Remember the words of Jesus in parable: “If you have done it to the least of these, it is as though you did it to me.”

God will never destroy the world with a flood again. He used the rainbow as a symbol for that promise — that is the predominant use of the rainbow of promise — but when destruction is caused by flooding, He provides us with the opportunity to respond by showing love to our fellow man.