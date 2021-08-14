PLAYL: On the road with Sammie and Steve

Two days in a row we ate lunch at Big City Market & Coffee Bar where Jennie, Joe and Shirley’s daughter, introduced us to the best chicken salad croissant ever. The first day we split. Next day we ordered two since neither of us was willing to share. On that second day we met a very interesting new friend. Dr. John Love is a 91-year-old retired orthopedic surgeon. Dr. Love came to my hometown to practice when I was in high school. I think I had seen him and remembered his name from back in the day, but we had never met, that I can remember. We will always remember meeting him recently, though.

Sammie and I spent over three hours talking with Dr. Love. Actually, he did most of the talking. He called himself “Motor-Mouth,” but he had so much to share. After practicing medicine all those years, Dr. John still spends hours on the internet, every evening, keeping up to date. He is also an accomplished musician — he played for us in his home — and he is quick to share his faith in Christ. When he was 4 years old he was asked by Clark Gable — yes, the Clark Gable — if he planned to come to California and pursue a career as an entertainer. After a moment to think about it young John responded that he was going to be a doctor, and that was the end of the discussion.