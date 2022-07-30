PLAYL | Family, friends, food and fellowship

Smack in the middle of Ohio Amish Country; directly across Highway 39 from Hiland High School; surrounded by hotels, antique malls, shops, and a theatre sits Olde World Bistro. If you ever visit Holmes County Ohio, I would highly recommend that you stop in and try their delicious eats. In the last five days, Sammie and I have eaten there twice — and they’re closed on Sunday and Monday.

We love to visit Berlin, Ohio (pronounced with the emphasis on the first syllable, not like the capital of Germany), and every time we come up here I put on a few pounds. On Saturday we had a delicious chicken sandwich on cranberry-walnut bread, the best hamburger and white cake with raspberry filling at Olde World. Umm-mm!!! We took some back to our room for a snack later.

Sunday we drove a few miles over backroads — passing many horses and buggies, bicycles, and pedestrians on their way home from worship with brothers and sisters in someone’s house or barn — up to my nephew’s home in Wooster. He is a pediatrician at Cleveland Clinic and is not Amish.

Tim and his wife, Lauren, had prepared a delectable Sunday dinner of Braised Beef and mushrooms served over egg noodles and accompanied by steamed broccoli and carrots, topped off with a slice of Boston cream pie that could have come from the Olde World Bistro. We also enjoyed our visit with my only nephew and his wife.

On Monday we devoured a couple of croissant sandwiches at Der Bake Oven in Berlin, and on Tuesday it was Charm Family Restaurant in the charming town of Charm, Ohio for pork and sauerkraut, an open face beef sandwich with mashed potatoes, corn pudding and lima beans. Dessert was fresh peach pie, much like the pie from Berlin Farmstead the previous evening.

At Charm we met some folks from the Carolinas that had a Christian license plate. I had seen their car the day before in a parking lot and, of course, struck up a conversation about where we are all from and where we’re going — someday.

Wednesday it was back to Olde World Bistro. This time we split the cheeseburger and whined when we learned they had sold the last piece of cake. Our pathetic whimpering won the heart of the owner and she found us a piece of the cake in the kitchen that had been broken. Talk about customer service!

The food is delicious in Amish Country. Some would prefer places like Boyd and Wurthmann or Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen in Mt. Hope, but I can assure you, you won’t leave this place hungry, unless you only eat fast food.

The place where we were fed the best, though, was Grace Church of Berlin where we worshipped on Sunday. The spiritual food satisfied our souls. Your taste may be a bit different than ours, but sometimes we love the relaxed atmosphere and contemporary music. We have spoken with Eli Beachy, the lead guitar player at Grace, several times when visiting Grace and found him to be a committed and humble follower of Christ as well as a very talented musician. Also, his mother is owner and operator of the Olde World Bistro.

One day we will gather at a great table for the Marriage Supper of the Lamb. I won’t try to guess what type of dinner music will be played, but I am certain the feast will be amazing.

Back to Berlin. Our friend Doug Burgess, Manager of the Berlin Grande Hotel has figured out a way to accommodate us for one more night. That means another wonderful breakfast in the morning complete with an unbelievable Amish sweet roll and all the fixings. Now, where to eat dinner tonight? I’ll go on a diet when we get back to Bristol.