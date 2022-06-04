PLAYL | A reminder of God’s providence at a dance recital

Around a hundred young people participated in the dance recital at Beacon Theatre in Hopewell, Virginia, ranging in age from preschool to high school; from stinking cute to very accomplished performers. It was the third spring presentation by the Virginia Academy of Dance studio, and our granddaughter, Annabelle Ruth Nash, was the star of the show — at least in the eyes of her Nahnee and Papa and her Aunt Obby and Uncle Ricky. The four of us had driven an hour to see her; up from our vacation together in Williamsburg.

Annabelle glided gracefully across the stage, accompanied by classical music. Three or four ballerinas performed with her, but our granddaughter was the most beautiful, graceful, talented of all, not only for that number, but for the whole show — in our opinion. We hollered and whistled as they took their bows, almost as much as the rednecks seated behind us did when their little girl sashayed across the stage. For a few minutes I was able to forget the dilemma I had created for us in the parking lot.

As the applause faded, the teenagers exited, another tune began, and the next group entered to begin their presentation, I drifted back to reality and the predicament I had created by locking the keys in the car. And it wasn’t even my car. I was driving my brother-in-law’s car, the one recovering from an accident — broken leg, three months in rehab. I was frustrated with myself.

Breathing a silent prayer for a quick response, I slipped out and called AAA. I had waited until after Annabelle’s magnificent performance — about 30 minutes into the show — to place my call. The voice on the other end of the line was very kind, very sympathetic, very understanding. She said they would text me with their progress, but it might be as much as three hours before someone could get there. THREE HOURS! She did promise to try to make it happen quicker than that.

THREE HOURS! I knew I should have called as soon as I realized I had dropped the keys in the floor before I locked the car, but I couldn’t bear the possibility of missing Annabelle’s performance.

It could have been worse, though. The keys had fallen on the floor several minutes before we got out of the car. Sammie questioned me about locking the vehicle causing me to reach in my pocket for the keys to double check myself. Otherwise, I would have forgotten where the keys were until we headed for the parking lot after everything was over.

So I stood around in the lobby of the theatre while other dancers performed, waiting for a call from the lock-out specialist. When the call finally came, the ETA was much less than the initial three hour possible wait time. Relieved, I reentered the theatre with my phone silenced and watched the last number. I even had time to stand around after the show and talk for a few minutes before walking out to check on the car.

Before I reached the parking lot, my phone rang and a voice said, “Did you call AAA about a white Dodge Caravan? I’m parked next to you ready to help.”

After thanking the locksmith, profusely, there was still time to return to the theatre and visit with Annabelle and family and congratulate our precious teenaged granddaughter on a great performance, complete with a bouquet from Nahnee and Papa.

Why had I worried so? After all I did pray that God would send help in a timely fashion. But was something so small worth his attention? Maybe that night I needed a lesson in faith more than a lesson about patience. One thing for sure, the timing could not have been better, and I was left pondering a verse from Ecclesiastes 3:11:“God has made everything beautiful in its time.”

Lord, thanks for the reminder that you take care of everything — in your time.

Steve Playl may be reached by email at playlsr@yahoo.com.