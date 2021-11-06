PLAYL: A highly deserved honor ... and a proud Papa and Nahnee

Do I sound like a proud grandparent? If you know anything about me, you know the answer without reading the paragraphs that precede the question. Of course I’m proud of my grandkids. If you have ‘em, so are you. But there’s more to this brag session.

If K.G. had won the math contest for the whole school, I couldn’t have been prouder that the above mentioned award. Math is not her best subject, but, to be quite honest, I wouldn’t do so well with math the way they teach it now. My brother, who majored in math and chemistry would have a hard time with it. My mother taught math at Marion High School in Kentucky, and I’m not so sure she could figure out the third grade math problems at K.G.’s school.

Anyway, the fact that she is recognized for being conscientious, achieving, respectful, empathetic and service-oriented is more important than grasping the concept of the “new,” new-math when she’s 8 years old. And she’s learning to write in cursive, too ... at home.

To celebrate her achievement, her mom treated her to an ice cream cone. The one dip, small cone was humongous and Shannon remarked, “Wow, this is a lot of ice cream ... and it’s not even the large cone.”

Katie Grace responded in sincere shock, “You mean they make a bigger one than this?”