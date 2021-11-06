PLAYL: A highly deserved honor ... and a proud Papa and Nahnee

Sammie and I don’t do Facebook, but we do have an Instagram account which she uses to keep up with family and friends.
Katie Grace and her momma live in Wilmington, North Carolina, which is fairly close to Fort Bragg, and recently K.G.’s mom posted a picture of K.G. on Instagram that really brought out the brag in Nahnee and Papa. Our stinking cute granddaughter was holding a certificate, an award of some kind, and there was a huge smile on her face. Her mask couldn’t hide it. The award was for Student of the Month.
So we called Shannon. “This is for student of the month in her class, right?”
“NO! She was student of the month for the whole school!”
Turns out Katie Grace thought it was just for her class, Shannon assumed it was for the whole third grade, but they learned from her teacher that it was for the whole school — a large K through grade 5 school in a very large school system. And it’s her first year in that school. WOW!
We couldn’t read the small print on the certificate, even enlarging the Instagram post, so we insisted that her mom send the wording to us. It read: “KG is new to our school, but that hasn’t stopped her from jumping in and becoming a conscientious, achieving, respectful. empathetic, and service-oriented student. KG works hard to achieve her individual goals and support her classmates. She is a friend to everyone and a shining gem of a student...”
Do I sound like a proud grandparent? If you know anything about me, you know the answer without reading the paragraphs that precede the question. Of course I’m proud of my grandkids. If you have ‘em, so are you. But there’s more to this brag session.
If K.G. had won the math contest for the whole school, I couldn’t have been prouder that the above mentioned award. Math is not her best subject, but, to be quite honest, I wouldn’t do so well with math the way they teach it now. My brother, who majored in math and chemistry would have a hard time with it. My mother taught math at Marion High School in Kentucky, and I’m not so sure she could figure out the third grade math problems at K.G.’s school.
Anyway, the fact that she is recognized for being conscientious, achieving, respectful, empathetic and service-oriented is more important than grasping the concept of the “new,” new-math when she’s 8 years old. And she’s learning to write in cursive, too ... at home.
To celebrate her achievement, her mom treated her to an ice cream cone. The one dip, small cone was humongous and Shannon remarked, “Wow, this is a lot of ice cream ... and it’s not even the large cone.”
Katie Grace responded in sincere shock, “You mean they make a bigger one than this?”
Maybe when she fully understands math the way it is now, she’ll want a bigger cone. Although she is not perfect, she is certainly a shining gem. She is also kind, generous and humble. In Nahnee’s and Papa’s unbiased opinions she deserves every honor available.
The most important recognition of all, though, is to hear our Lord say, some day, “Well done good and faithful servant. You’ve been faithful to me and in my name in the things that count on earth, now you get to serve me in Heaven.”
Always be faithful and kind. There won’t be just one person honored by Jesus. All who follow him will be honored.
Steve Playl, columnist and college instructor, former pastor and hospital chaplain, may be reached by email - playlsr@yahoo.com.