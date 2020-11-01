On the Record: What’s the meaning behind ‘John Barleycorn’ by Traffic?

Q: Can you tell me the meaning behind the song “John Barleycorn” by Traffic?
A: In 1970, after being a member of the Spencer Davis Group, Traffic, and Blind Faith, Steve Winwood began working on what was supposed to be his first solo album. Barely into the recording, Winwood invited his former traffic bandmates Jim Capaldi and Chris Wood to perform on the album, and the album evolved into Traffic’s third studio album, “John Barleycorn Must Die.” During the recording, Wood introduced his bandmates to a recording of “John Barleycorn” by the British folk band, The Watersons. The song is based on a 400-year old English folk song. In the song, “John Barleycorn” is the personification of barley. It has been suggested that the song was written to serve as a warning against the powers of alcohol. “John Barleycorn Must Die” reached No. 5 on the album charts in 1970 and became Traffic’s first gold album in the U.S.
Q: Where can I find Pearl Jam’s live version of the Beatles’ “I Got A Feeling”? I’ve checked all their live albums and cannot find it.
A: The song you’re looking for can be found on the Japanese import of “Ten,” Pearl Jam’s debut album. It is difficult to find because it is listed as “?” on most of the copies. Their version of the Beatles classic from “Let It Be” is noteworthy for its improvised lyrics which make reference to former Mother Love Bone singer Ed Wood and the “Temple of the Dog” tribute album that a few members of Pearl Jam contributed to in 1990. The song was performed regularly during encores early in their career.
Q: In the early-70s Cashman, Pistilli & West produced an album called “Cashman, Pistilli & West,” which was released on Capitol Records, #ST-211. Has that album been put on a CD, and if so, where can I find it? It was one of my favorites.
A: Terry Cashman started his career as the leader of a group called the Chevrons and had a few minor hits before joining the staff of ABC Records. While at ABC Records, he met Gene Pistilli and the two wrote “Sunday Will Never Be the Same,” the 1967 Top Ten hit for Spanky and Our Gang. Soon thereafter, they joined forces with fellow songwriter Tommy West and recorded a few albums in the late-’60s and early-’70s calling themselves the Buchanan Brothers and also using the name Cashman, Pistilli, and West. Unfortunately, their 1969 album, simply titled “Cashman, Pistilli, and West,” has never been released on compact disc.
Q: Can you tell me the name of the artist who performs the song, “AM Radio”?
A: “A.M. Radio” is a song by the Portland-based band Everclear. Featured on the album “Songs from an American Movie, Vol. 1: Learning How to Smile,” the song reached No. 15 on the Modern Rock Tracks chart in 2000. The album peaked at No. 9, and also contains the hit single, “Wonderful,” which reached No. 11.
What’s the name of that song? Where are they now? What does that lyric mean? Send your questions about songs, albums, and the musicians who make them to MusicOnTheRecord@gmail.com. Bradford Brady and John Maron are freelance music writers based in Raleigh, NC.
