On the Record: What’s the meaning behind ‘John Barleycorn’ by Traffic?

A: In 1970, after being a member of the Spencer Davis Group, Traffic, and Blind Faith, Steve Winwood began working on what was supposed to be his first solo album. Barely into the recording, Winwood invited his former traffic bandmates Jim Capaldi and Chris Wood to perform on the album, and the album evolved into Traffic’s third studio album, “John Barleycorn Must Die.” During the recording, Wood introduced his bandmates to a recording of “John Barleycorn” by the British folk band, The Watersons. The song is based on a 400-year old English folk song. In the song, “John Barleycorn” is the personification of barley. It has been suggested that the song was written to serve as a warning against the powers of alcohol. “John Barleycorn Must Die” reached No. 5 on the album charts in 1970 and became Traffic’s first gold album in the U.S.