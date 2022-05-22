On Parenting: Sweet dreams - bedtime

In a sleep-deprived world, being able to get your children to bed so you can get some sleep, work, or down time is a big win.

Everyone getting enough sleep changes perspective on the day so the stakes are high. Parents resort to threats, bribes, cajoling, elaborate routines, sleep trainers, and giving up, not that I would be personally familiar with any of these. We’d do almost anything for more sleep.

Parents in parenting classes and support groups find that there are all kinds of sleep and naptime tips and tactics they can incorporate to suit their families.

They learn the stages of child development and the important differences in sleep at different ages. We talk about why babies don’t sleep through the night, the effect of growth spurts on children, what nighttime means to a child, and how bedtime is a time when teens most open up about what’s on their hearts. Sometimes parents learn that if the sleep “issue” isn’t really bothering them, it’s actually not a problem to be addressed.

If you’re wanting a little more sleep and the bedtime routine to be less frustrating, though, here are my two favorite strategies to share with parents for more sleep, and more connection.

Once my children no longer nursed to sleep after the usual bedtime routine, we crawled in their bed and read together. Reading together at night is not uncommon and it’s a wonderful way to foster a love of reading and spend time together that isn’t about the tasks of life. A mother friend inspired me with her value of reading very young children chapter books to spur their imaginations. So after reading a few picture books with my children, we would pull out the chapter book without any pictures that we looked forward to all day.

With my best Tinkerbell and Captain Hook or good and bad witch voices, I read with all the energy and excitement due an adventure. We would lose ourselves in “Alice in Wonderland,” “The Wizard of Oz,” or “Peter Pan.”

After the storyline advances and keeps us engaged, the voices would begin to go monotone. This is key and as your reading drones on and on, and it’s nearly impossible for your child to resist sleep. The next night you backup the reading to where you began to make your voice flat and start again with your best character actor voice-over voice. This approach works for years and as your child grows they enjoy taking a turn at all the voices. Those stories become common narratives and conversations, and bedtime is a joy.

My other favorite sleep strategy begins earlier in the day. As soon as my children could walk, we headed to the park for a couple of hours for running, climbing, and play until their hair curled up into sweaty ringlets. We would slather up in sunscreen and go to the pool nearly daily. We would take long walks that were good for them and for me. We would explore outside and collect leaves, sticks, and rocks that still sit on my kitchen windowsill. By dinner time, they could barely hold their heads up.

Bedtime made fuss free and easy.

Time together building a lifelong foundation of reading and healthy activity, also make bedtime and parenting sweet.