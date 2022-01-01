NOPHLIN | Walking with God in 2022

Micah 4:5 KJV “For all people now walk, each in the name of his god, but we will walk in the name of the Lord our God forever and ever.” (Micah 4:5 KJV)

There is no better Bible verse that would govern our life in 2022 than the text, “We will walk in the name of the Lord our God, this year, as long as life shall last, and forever and forever.” (Micah 4:5) It is a beautiful New Year’s scripture of walking with God, starting the year out with a clear direction as his people.

Walking with God into the new year, into a changing world; it is hard for me to realize — to believe — the difference between the world in which I grew up as a youth and the world in which we live today. So it is with our lives: The world changes, history changes, governments change, and Lord knows, people change. We live in a changing world, and one of the things that we face in this present moment: We are facing the rejection of a living God, the creator of all things. This is the changing America in which we live. Great empires have fallen; why does America believe she will stand rejecting God?