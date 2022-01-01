NOPHLIN | Walking with God in 2022

There is no better Bible verse that would govern our life in 2022 than the text, “We will walk in the name of the Lord our God, this year, as long as life shall last, and forever and forever.” (Micah 4:5) It is a beautiful New Year’s scripture of walking with God, starting the year out with a clear direction as his people.
Walking with God into the new year, into a changing world; it is hard for me to realize — to believe — the difference between the world in which I grew up as a youth and the world in which we live today. So it is with our lives: The world changes, history changes, governments change, and Lord knows, people change. We live in a changing world, and one of the things that we face in this present moment: We are facing the rejection of a living God, the creator of all things. This is the changing America in which we live. Great empires have fallen; why does America believe she will stand rejecting God?
And what shall we say about the changing culture and life of America? If you were as old as I, you would not recognize modern America. There is not much sacred in our country, including the Lord’s day. There is no respect for anything or anybody in modern American culture. We see the illustration of that in what our children look at on television: violence, promiscuity, evil of every kind. Absolutely anything goes anymore.
This should bring us on our knees before the Lord God in heaven. We live in a changing world, in changing lives, but he does not change. Hebrews says of our Lord Christ: “Jesus the same yesterday, and today, and forever.” (Hebrews 13:8)
For this morning of Jan. 1, 2022, many of you came into the new year thanking God for living to see another year. We did service last night at Household of Faith Community Church, a traditional service I have practiced wherever I was in this world. I have prayed my way into New Year. We are teaching our children that, no matter what, you must ask God to walk with you in the New Years to come.
Pray for those who are suffering from landfill gases, smells and odors. Pray that God touches the hearts of those who can donate to help the less fortunate with air purifiers. Remember our leaders in our communities, our schools, and Lord, help our families. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
The Rev. Dr. Jacqueline L. Nophlin, senior pastor of Household Of Faith Community Church, 412 Oakview Ave. Bristol, Va. 24201, can be emailed at rev_nophlin@yahoo.com.