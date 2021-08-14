MATTINGLY: ‘Catacomb’ Masses after Pope Francis rules on Latin Mass?

This fight is “not really about rites at all,” wrote Father Raymond J. de Souza, in the journal First Things. “It’s about Catholic life in the age of the internet. The Mass is the message.”

The question is how Pope Francis will apply his ruling that the modern Mass is now the “unique expression” of the Catholic “lex orandi” (the law of what is prayed). Will this affect Byzantine liturgies used by Eastern Rite Catholics or rites approved for former Anglicans?

“Pope Francis could not be upset that rites — or even styles — divide. That’s normal Catholic life,” wrote de Souza. “As a Jesuit he would have experienced vast differences in liturgical celebration. ... Liberal practices can certainly be divisive, which is why some Catholics would never go to a Jesuit parish, while President Joe Biden does.”

Meanwhile, the leader of the traditionalist Society of Saint Pius X — which has openly attacked Vatican II — stressed that this Pope Francis ruling proves that the peacemaking efforts of Benedict XVI have been “swept aside with a wave of a sleeve.”

Paraphrasing St. Augustine, Father Don Davide Pagliarani claimed: “One could say that the two Masses have built two cities: The Mass of All Times has built a Christian city; the New Mass seeks to build a humanist and secular city.”