FIEDLER | Where does your loyalty lie?

Every Fourth of July my mind centers on the sacrifice of patriots. My parents were certainly patriots. Dad spent almost 25 years in the Navy. His patriotism, stretching from before Pearl Harbor up through the Cuban Missile Crisis and beyond, was undeniable, matched by Mom’s patriotism as she stood beside Dad through all those years.

But my husband’s and my patriotism has expressed itself through a different sort of service.

As I write this, our daughter and I have suffered an enormous loss. Brent, who would have celebrated our 48th anniversary on June 29th, died of an apparent heart attack in the early morning hours of June 26th.

He never served in the military, nor in the many defense industries we have. His citizenship wasn’t defined by any earthly borders. But he served nonetheless.

Philippians 3:20-21 describes our citizenship. “For our citizenship is in heaven, and from there we eagerly wait for the Savior, the Lord Yeshua the Messiah. He will transform this humble body of ours into the likeness of His glorious body, through the power that enables Him even to put all things in subjection to Himself.” (TLV)

Brent’s parents were both believers. His parents were deeply committed and worked hard in the many responsibilities in a church, with both of them being ordained as deacons.

But that doesn’t make your kids instant believers!

He had that personal moment while camping on a Boy Scout trip at the age of 15. A fish fly had stuck into an overhanging limb, so he went out after it. As he crawled directly over a frigid, tumbling stream, he slipped into the water under the limb and was held there by the water pressure.

He was totally stuck, no one was right there to see him fall in, and he saw only one way out.

He prayed for God to save his life. The next moment, he found himself kneeling beside the stream, with no idea of how he got there.

Right then Brent thanked God and committed himself to obeying his Commander in whatever orders He gave.

And he meant it.

Brent faithfully attended services the rest of his life. He was ordained a deacon in 1981, and then an elder in 1983. After spending some time in musical outreach ministry teaching about the Hebraic roots of the faith, God called him to establish a congregation as well.

Even after having to conclude that ministry due to ill health, his prayer continued to be, “Father, help us to do what You want in this life!”

He was a loyal citizen to the end.

What about you? Where does your loyalty lie?

Make sure your citizenship lies in a Kingdom that will not end!

Susan Fiedler has served as co-pastor of congregation Beth Shalom. She can be emailed at bethshalom@charter.net.