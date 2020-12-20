EDUCATION BEAT: Your best gifts ever?

Do our best gifts always come wrapped in pretty paper and topped with colorful bows? Maybe. Maybe not.

The scribbled, hand-written letter came this past week in the mail; written by the hand of a beloved education professor who taught me once upon a time. Many years ago, it was.

His name is Dr. Cecil Blankenship. He taught at East Tennessee State University for 50 years. His words to me filled my heart to the brim and beyond, leaving my soul saturated with what still feels like an invisible blanket of quiet joy.

I will quote here a few of his words to me: “Reflecting on my 50 year career at ETSU, I am convinced that the best decision I ever made was to let you into the MAT program.”

These words from a man who taught perhaps 10,000 students over the course of half a century. He must have made countless potentially life altering decisions over those many years. Yet he tells me that the best decision he ever made was to let me into the Masters of Arts in Teaching program.

Fate can be. Oh. So. Cruel. Oh, how it can.

But fate can also be as joyous as a band of angels bearing glad tidings from on high.