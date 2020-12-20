EDUCATION BEAT: Your best gifts ever?

Do our best gifts always come wrapped in pretty paper and topped with colorful bows? Maybe. Maybe not.
The scribbled, hand-written letter came this past week in the mail; written by the hand of a beloved education professor who taught me once upon a time. Many years ago, it was.
His name is Dr. Cecil Blankenship. He taught at East Tennessee State University for 50 years. His words to me filled my heart to the brim and beyond, leaving my soul saturated with what still feels like an invisible blanket of quiet joy.
I will quote here a few of his words to me: “Reflecting on my 50 year career at ETSU, I am convinced that the best decision I ever made was to let you into the MAT program.”
These words from a man who taught perhaps 10,000 students over the course of half a century. He must have made countless potentially life altering decisions over those many years. Yet he tells me that the best decision he ever made was to let me into the Masters of Arts in Teaching program.
Fate can be. Oh. So. Cruel. Oh, how it can.
But fate can also be as joyous as a band of angels bearing glad tidings from on high.
I was 30 years old at the time. The calendar was well into December (yes, about this time of year) of the year 1988. ETSU students had already been dismissed for their holiday break. I expected to find no professors on campus, either. But I made the half-hour drive anyway. Hoping beyond hope.
I was at a crossroads in my life. My lifelong fight with depression had recently taken a huge dive. I had been clinically hospitalized earlier in the year. Now I was in search of a new career. A new beginning. My psychologist/counselor, the late Dr. Stephen Fulmer (also a dear friend), told me, “Do what you love. Life is too short to do anything else.” In counseling, it came out that I wanted to teach elementary school, working with children at the very age which unspeakable trauma had once happened to me. “Sounds like the perfect chance for a full catharsis of your soul,” Dr. Fulmer wisely put it.
So I headed south from Bristol toward ETSU. I knew full well I couldn’t wait until the fall semester (for countless good reasons). It was now or never.
The education building appeared empty. In fact, the door was locked. But a friendly custodian just happened to pass by inside at the moment I knocked. He let me in and kindly directed me to my destination.
I found Dr. B. in his office, mulling deep in thought, as those with thoughtful minds often do. I introduced myself nervously and showed him my program entry application, along with my college transcript. He hardly glanced at either.
Instead, he looked me in the eyes and told me there was absolutely no way I could get into the program, as it was already full for the semester and I had applied way past the official deadline anyway.
Then he picked up my transcript. “Two F’s your last semester in college? I’ll bet you partied those away.” We both smiled faintly. “Ben, there are people with straight A’s that I’ve turned away, just in the past few days. I’m so sorry, but there’s no way I can justify getting you in.”
My head down and my hopes of becoming a teacher crushed, I slumped down the empty hallway and toward the stairwell. A golf pro? My own lawn care business? My spirit was reeling; my mind churning.
Then I heard footsteps. Hurried footsteps. As in running footsteps. I turned to see Dr. B. literally sprinting down the hallway to catch me. When he caught up to me, he said, “Ben, I technically should not let you into the program. But I see something special in you. Come on back to my office and let’s get you started.”
Thank God for this man! Without him, who knows where I’d be now? How different my life would have been without him.
The same can be said for my cherished friend, Dr. Stephen Fulmer. And that dear nameless custodian, as well.
Who changed your life for the better, my friends? From whom did you receive your best gifts ever?
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a winner of the McGlothlin Award for Teaching Excellence.
