EDUCATION BEAT: Turning darkness into light

(In honor and memory of Gabby and Krissy)
It all seemed so surreal, like I was caught in the thick fog of a bad dream. Without a doubt, it was some of the worst news of my life.
It was the moment I found out that one of the dearest, sweetest, kindest students I ever taught, Gabby Kennedy, was senselessly murdered (along with her precious and loving mother, Krissy) here in Bristol a few days ago.
To this very moment I remain horrified and heartbroken. Although it had been seven years since I last taught Gabby at Van Pelt Elementary School, we had stayed in touch on Facebook. When I heard the tragic news of her death, I decided to look back at the last message she sent me. It nearly ripped my heart from my chest. “I love you, Mr. T.” she wrote. “I always will.”
Indeed, that was Gabby’s constant message to the world, my friends; a message of love, to everyone she ever met.
Despite unspeakable suffering, Gabby maintained an uplifting spirit. She found good in bad. She turned darkness into light.
God only knows what depths of darkness Gabby had experienced and hid behind her ever-present smile. God only knows what unspeakable horrors she endured during her young life, especially during her last moments in this world.
But knowing Gabby, I do know this; she would want us all to continue to turn darkness into light. To forgive what seems unforgiveable. To go on loving people no matter what. To bring goodness and justice to this world, each in our own way, as best we can.
If we can learn to turn darkness into light, my friends, then Gabby and her dear mother did not die in vain.
I am about to write down all the good reasons you should be using violence to solve problems with a family member:
There. That didn’t take long.
When I taught at the Bristol Jail for 25 years, I never accepted any excuse from a man for abusing a family member or an ex-family member. I told them that I did not want to hear it. Plain and simple.
If you are abusing a family member or an ex-family member (and some who read these words may be doing exactly that behind the scenes) ... then have enough courage to get some help, for God’s sake! Go to a pastor. A counselor. Me. Anyone. Talk it out. There are many other ways to solve your problems that are not so devastatingly destructive to everyone involved. I am angry and frustrated right now, even as I type these words, yet I am choosing to do something other than abuse someone else to solve my problem.
Be a real man. Real men never intentionally hurt children. And real men never use violence toward any family members, no matter how frustrated or misunderstood they may feel. Find another way. There is always another way.
If you or someone you know is currently experiencing domestic abuse of any kind, you may call Abuse Alternatives at 423-764-2287. If a child you know may be suffering sexual, physical or emotional abuse, you may call the Children’s Advocacy Center (Bristol, Tennessee or Sullivan County) at 423-279-1222, or the Children’s Advocacy Center of Highlands Community Services (Bristol, Virginia or Washington County) at 276-525-1550.
I am personally donating $100 in Gabby’s memory and honor to each of the three above-named local agencies. They all do remarkable work. All are aptly staffed with extremely caring and capable people. If you feel inclined to donate as well, you may send your tax-deductible donation to any or all of them online at: abusealternatives.org, cacsctn.org, or highlandscsb.org.
Let us strive to turn darkness into light, my friends. Each one of us, as best we can.
“I love you, Gabby. I always will.”
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence.
