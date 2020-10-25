EDUCATION BEAT: Turning darkness into light

If we can learn to turn darkness into light, my friends, then Gabby and her dear mother did not die in vain.

I am about to write down all the good reasons you should be using violence to solve problems with a family member:

There. That didn’t take long.

When I taught at the Bristol Jail for 25 years, I never accepted any excuse from a man for abusing a family member or an ex-family member. I told them that I did not want to hear it. Plain and simple.

If you are abusing a family member or an ex-family member (and some who read these words may be doing exactly that behind the scenes) ... then have enough courage to get some help, for God’s sake! Go to a pastor. A counselor. Me. Anyone. Talk it out. There are many other ways to solve your problems that are not so devastatingly destructive to everyone involved. I am angry and frustrated right now, even as I type these words, yet I am choosing to do something other than abuse someone else to solve my problem.

Be a real man. Real men never intentionally hurt children. And real men never use violence toward any family members, no matter how frustrated or misunderstood they may feel. Find another way. There is always another way.