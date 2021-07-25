EDUCATION BEAT: Teaching preaching

I don’t really like some preachers that much. (Please notice I did say “some”.) And it can be rightly said that I like just about everybody. As my father used to say, some preachers are prone to a bad case of Know-It-Allness. They can particularly appear to believe they have been given a divine directive when it comes to telling the rest of us about how we should be living our lives (again, my friends, I said “some”). Such otherwise good folk can completely forget that the gospel is primarily a message, not of judging one another, but of loving one another.

Which brings to mind my favorite word; education. The more educated you and I are (either by formal means or self-education), the more are we able to think for ourselves and discover the truth on our own - and not be “told” the truth by someone else (anyone else). It is the very essence of true individual freedom and responsibility.

All that being said, I like most preachers I know. I really do.

In fact, I would like to honor here a few local preachers whom I have known to generally be very pleasant real-life exceptions to the Know-It-All-Rule. I have known the following people to be more apt to follow the Golden Rule, instead.