EDUCATION BEAT: Teaching preaching

I don’t really like some preachers that much. (Please notice I did say “some”.) And it can be rightly said that I like just about everybody. As my father used to say, some preachers are prone to a bad case of Know-It-Allness. They can particularly appear to believe they have been given a divine directive when it comes to telling the rest of us about how we should be living our lives (again, my friends, I said “some”). Such otherwise good folk can completely forget that the gospel is primarily a message, not of judging one another, but of loving one another.
Which brings to mind my favorite word; education. The more educated you and I are (either by formal means or self-education), the more are we able to think for ourselves and discover the truth on our own - and not be “told” the truth by someone else (anyone else). It is the very essence of true individual freedom and responsibility.
All that being said, I like most preachers I know. I really do.
In fact, I would like to honor here a few local preachers whom I have known to generally be very pleasant real-life exceptions to the Know-It-All-Rule. I have known the following people to be more apt to follow the Golden Rule, instead.
Steve Playl; Steve has a column in this newspaper each Saturday. He preached the funerals of my own father and mother. A sincerely compassionate and caring fellow, Steve was also the chaplain at our local Bristol hospital for many years. He’d pray with anyone (and do so sincerely, not judgmentally) whether you were Baptist, Catholic, Jewish, Muslim or Atheist. And he’d love you all the same.
Stan Anderson; Stan also has a column in this newspaper each Saturday. I’ve never heard Stan preach, but I can tell you this; he is a kind and gentle soul to everyone who comes his way. It’s the way he has lived his life. And that is pretty much about all I need to know about him for me to like him as a preacher.
Dan Birchfield; Dan, along with his good wife, reared three rowdy boys – boys who were always loved deeply just for who they were. Plenty rowdy and fearless the boys were, but extremely good-hearted, too. Rowdy, fearless and good-hearted; what a wonderful combination for doing good in this world. (Much like David in the Good Book.)
Danny Thompson; Danny is the chaplain at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon. When I taught at the Bristol Jail and Danny preached there, the inmates had grown adept at sniffing out anyone “fake” who came their way like bloodhounds. They could sense who was “real” in their motives and who was not. “Danny is for real,” the inmates told me, without exception. “He loves us just as we are.”
Scott Price; Scott is also an authentic soul. And I have firsthand personal experience about Scott, as well. Back in my college days, when I was rowdy (quite a bit rowdier than the Birchfield boys), Scott refused to judge or “preach” to me. But he’d love me like a brother, just as I was. To this day, I’ve never forgotten such a thing. Neither will you, if it happens to you. Unconditional love is that powerful.
My cousin Phyllis; Some may say that because she’s a woman, and is an unordained “special needs” adult, she shouldn’t be considered a preacher (that Know-It-Allness festering up again). But she prays the sincerest prayers I’ve ever heard. They are brief. Very brief. Her prayers are never “all flowery” with words that are secretly meant to impress others. I suspect hers may well be the only kind of prayer that anyone ever really hears, either down here or up there.
“Preach; and few will hear. Love; and everyone listens.”
Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence, and a Bristol Mayors Award recipient for community service to his hometown.