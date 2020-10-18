EDUCATION BEAT: How to vote

Recently, I posted the following words on my Facebook page: “Please don’t let these next few weeks make you mean, no matter how differently you may see things. Rise above. We always have a choice to be civil, no matter what others may choose.”

I use Facebook a lot. Yet I have never blocked anyone from my page simply because they hold different political and/or religious views than me. Never. Not once.

One thing is virtually certain: No one’s opinion of who or what to vote for was ever changed by someone else being mean or rude to them. Indeed, I am at an utter loss when I attempt to think of one instance where someone gained something of great value (in the long run) by being mean.

As for voting, I will not intentionally try to sway the reader (at least, in this present column) toward either candidate currently running to be our President the next four years.

However, I will try to sway the reader toward becoming as self-educated as you possibly can before you cast your vote. Please never vote by “emotion” only. Never vote solely by what you hear or read from your favorite media. Never even vote by what your dearest friends believe. And that goes for anytime you vote about anyone or anything under the sun. Don’t jump on bandwagons. Think before you vote.