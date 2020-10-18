EDUCATION BEAT: How to vote

Recently, I posted the following words on my Facebook page: “Please don’t let these next few weeks make you mean, no matter how differently you may see things. Rise above. We always have a choice to be civil, no matter what others may choose.”
I use Facebook a lot. Yet I have never blocked anyone from my page simply because they hold different political and/or religious views than me. Never. Not once.
One thing is virtually certain: No one’s opinion of who or what to vote for was ever changed by someone else being mean or rude to them. Indeed, I am at an utter loss when I attempt to think of one instance where someone gained something of great value (in the long run) by being mean.
As for voting, I will not intentionally try to sway the reader (at least, in this present column) toward either candidate currently running to be our President the next four years.
However, I will try to sway the reader toward becoming as self-educated as you possibly can before you cast your vote. Please never vote by “emotion” only. Never vote solely by what you hear or read from your favorite media. Never even vote by what your dearest friends believe. And that goes for anytime you vote about anyone or anything under the sun. Don’t jump on bandwagons. Think before you vote.
Speaking of thinking before you vote, I will bring up yet again the upcoming ballot (on Nov. 3 in Bristol, Virginia) on whether to allow the acceptance of the Bristol Resort and Casino project. If the reader is undecided, I suggest visiting: yesforbristol.org.
I have found that if people intend to vote “no” to this project for economic reasons, it is very easy to show them why this project will help virtually everyone in Bristol and the surrounding region, for countless reasons. But I still don’t tell them “how” to vote. And I am not mean to them if they don’t vote “my” way.
Also regarding the Bristol Resort and Casino, I have found that if people intend to vote “no” for moral or spiritual reasons on this issue, it is also very easy (if I have them right in front of me) to show them why there is no reasonable evidence to fear this project. I share with them how I have thoroughly researched all possible ramifications (both positive and negative) before deciding my own vote. That is what one should do with any political vote; fully self-educate oneself.
But again, I won’t rant and rave and rail and call someone everything but a dog when they don’t see to vote my way.
One of the most practical courses I ever took in college was a debating class. We were taught how to momentarily “take the other side” against our most preciously held political and religious views (things which can become entrenched deeply within our minds over time). We had to join in meaningful debate against those things in which we truly believed. What we ultimately found was that there was always some truth in the “other side.” Surprisingly often we saw that we had originally been at least somewhat mistaken in our initial (very narrow-minded) view of things.
Our American republic has lasted nearly two and a half centuries at present. Its future is dependent almost entirely on us, we the people. But we the people must be savvy enough not to be fooled by slick media and charismatic leaders.
Thomas Jefferson (a huge proponent of self-education) long ago predicted that we Americans would always get the leaders we deserve, in direct correlation to how “educated” a general populace we have at the time. We must learn how to think for ourselves. Only then will we truly know how to vote. About anyone or anything.
A good teacher won’t tell you the answers, but they will teach you how to find them. I hope I have been a good teacher regarding the topic of this column, my friends.
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence.
