EDUCATION BEAT: Eat at the Blue Circle

My father and his good friend, Ken “Doc” Messerole (who later became mayor of Bristol, Tennessee), and I were all playing golf together one morning at Tri-Cities Golf Course (back when I was but a yellow-haired lad.)

Dad challenged Doc to play for a hamburger on the first nine holes. (For the better enjoyment of this story, it should be kept in mind that the humongous hamburgers served at the golf course restaurant were about three dollars at the time, but up in Bristol at the Blue Circle you could eat a tiny tasty burger for only a quarter.)

Now Doc was undoubtedly the better golfer, but Dad somehow managed to beat his good friend by a shot on that first nine holes.

As we walked toward the clubhouse to take a brief break, Dad proceeded to tease and chide Doc verbally without mercy (an amusing practice which is universally condoned as a sure sign of true comradery amongst all old men everywhere). Just before we entered the clubhouse door, Dad stooped down to pull a miniature megaphone out of his golf bag and shout into it at the top of his lungs, “Everybody come to the clubhouse restaurant right now! Watch Doc Messerole buy Don Talley a big, fat juicy hamburger!”