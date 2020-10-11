EDUCATION BEAT: Eat at the Blue Circle

My father and his good friend, Ken “Doc” Messerole (who later became mayor of Bristol, Tennessee), and I were all playing golf together one morning at Tri-Cities Golf Course (back when I was but a yellow-haired lad.)
Dad challenged Doc to play for a hamburger on the first nine holes. (For the better enjoyment of this story, it should be kept in mind that the humongous hamburgers served at the golf course restaurant were about three dollars at the time, but up in Bristol at the Blue Circle you could eat a tiny tasty burger for only a quarter.)
Now Doc was undoubtedly the better golfer, but Dad somehow managed to beat his good friend by a shot on that first nine holes.
As we walked toward the clubhouse to take a brief break, Dad proceeded to tease and chide Doc verbally without mercy (an amusing practice which is universally condoned as a sure sign of true comradery amongst all old men everywhere). Just before we entered the clubhouse door, Dad stooped down to pull a miniature megaphone out of his golf bag and shout into it at the top of his lungs, “Everybody come to the clubhouse restaurant right now! Watch Doc Messerole buy Don Talley a big, fat juicy hamburger!”
Doc mumbled some words which shall go unprinted in this column. Then he shuffled over to lean against the restaurant bar, all the while glaring at Dad (feigning hatred better than the finest actor at the Barter).
By the time Dad’s megaphone message had drawn a crowd, his hamburger was ready. He proceeded to eat it with full relish, waving it around every once in a while beneath Doc’s nose. “Don’t you at least want a whiff, Doc?”
Doc shook and trembled with mock rage. Then he announced for all to hear, “This low-down scoundrel named Don Talley and I will now play each other on the back nine! And just like on the front nine, the loser has to buy the winner a hamburger! Agreed, Don Talley?”
“Agreed!” replied Dad.
Then Doc glared at Dad with great menace and said, “Come on, dead meat.”
Speaking of dead meat — on the back nine holes Doc beat Dad so badly that he must have felt like freshly ground chuck.
As they again neared the restaurant door, Doc snatched Dad’s megaphone from his golf bag and bellowed loudly enough for every soul within a country mile to hear, “I just stomped Don Talley’s behind! Come watch him buy me a hamburger right now!”
Doc then waited for a bit of a crowd to form at the restaurant.
Meanwhile, while Dad leaned up against the bar, I detected the tiniest glint of a mischievous grin creasing his face. I’d seen that grin all too often. It told me Doc’s bet was not as safe as he thought it was.
As soon as about a dozen mutual “old man” friends had gathered around Dad and Doc, Dad suddenly turned to go to his car.
Doc hollered out, “Stop, thief! Don Talley, you owe me a hamburger. We agreed to play for one on the back nine, just like on the front.”
Dad paused and dug his hand around in his pants pocket. To build dramatic effect, I suppose, he then dug around in his other pocket. Then Dad pulled out a quarter.
“Doc, every word you say is true,” said Dad. “But we never agreed exactly where we’d have to buy the hamburger.”
Dad flipped the coin through the air toward his slack-jawed friend. “Here, Doc, this will buy you a whole hamburger at the Blue Circle. You’re gonna drive right by there on your way home anyway.”
Dad immediately spun around again to leave.
As we ambled on toward the car, and away from a bunch of old men howling like hyenas, I turned back to glance at Doc. To this day, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more bewildered look pasted on the face of a human being.
Though Dad and Doc have since passed on, the Blue Circle remains alive and well, my friends. Go by 333 Bluff City Highway in Bristol and sink your teeth into a burger, or two or three. They cost a bit more than a quarter now, but they are still as tasty as ever.
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence
