EDUCATION BEAT: Doing spiritual calculus

Don’t we admire them? The people who can do something so complex and difficult as calculus. Right?
Right. But here’s the thing; you do calculus, too, my friends. We all do, in some type of depth. Daily.
I never took calculus in a formal classroom. Though I had an inclination to learn and an innate ability for higher math, I just wasn’t interested. Golf balls (and in college, girls) got in the way.
So this past winter, I got a really good book and taught myself calculus.
It wasn’t nearly as hard as I thought. Like anything else one endeavors to do in this life, if one persists one often surprises oneself.
What amazed me more than anything was the realization that I had been doing calculus in some depth for most of my life. Indeed, I made a remarkable self-discovery which I hope to be able to relay to you; the extent to which we are able to apply the most basic methods of calculus to everyday life, we are able to be more fully at peace with ourselves, others and life itself.
Calculus is about taking something (anything you care to think of that exists in the physical world) and breaking it down into the tiniest bits you possibly can (as close to infinity as you can). Then you piece it back together again. By doing so, you (very often) find out how it all works.
Yes, I know to some mathematical “purists” my interpretation of calculus may be a little oversimplified. I admit to it, as well. But that is what calculus does; it simplifies; it makes the incomprehensible comprehensible.
No, I won’t go into derivatives and integrals here in this column. In fact, I will strive to refrain from mentioning another mathematical term from here on out.
Another great thing I learned from calculus is that God is an ardent lover of math. Indeed, the entire creation (universe) can be described mathematically once we are inquisitive and persistent enough to “break it down” to its tiniest roots. Not only does it all fit back together perfectly, but it does so in the most elegant and beautiful manner. Once one learns how to do calculus well, one experiences a wide-eyed awe of it all; we become much more “accepting” of all our fellow creatures (and all our shared shortcomings) here on this pale blue dot we call Earth.
My friends, you do calculus every time you strive to figure out why someone has intentionally been hurtful toward you. But it is only calculus if you do so without a hint of condemnation. Math does not make personal judgements; it only seeks the truth.
If you do your calculus diligently well, then you will eventually find something that has hurt this other person horribly. Perhaps you somehow remind them of someone who once hurt them in a similar way. Perhaps they are jealous of you for some reason. If asked, they will likely only be able to give you a “superficial” reason for their hurtful actions. But if you peel back the layers and peer deeply enough into what makes their soul “tick,” you will eventually balance all the equations. You will find the truth; and the truth will set you free. Knowing all those tiny “pieces” will help you understand the “whole.” Ultimately, you will find peace in accepting them for who they are (and maybe even come to love them).
You see, my friends, doing calculus is not only doing math at its most elegant. Doing calculus is also a deeply beautiful spiritual experience. Once we take things apart and see things “as they are” (again, as close to infinity as possible), we are not so quick to judge things for being as they are. And what goes for understanding little things also goes for understanding those bigger things made of trillions of cells, made mostly of water, wrapped in skin and walking around on two legs.
With understanding comes acceptance. With full acceptance comes love. One cannot help but feel an exuberant sense of joy when a quadratic equation balances out beautifully. (Dang — one last math term.)
Doing calculus helps us learn how to better understand, accept and love people simply for who they are.
And you thought all along that you didn’t like math.
Now how is that for an education?
Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence.