EDUCATION BEAT: Doing spiritual calculus

Yes, I know to some mathematical “purists” my interpretation of calculus may be a little oversimplified. I admit to it, as well. But that is what calculus does; it simplifies; it makes the incomprehensible comprehensible.

No, I won’t go into derivatives and integrals here in this column. In fact, I will strive to refrain from mentioning another mathematical term from here on out.

Another great thing I learned from calculus is that God is an ardent lover of math. Indeed, the entire creation (universe) can be described mathematically once we are inquisitive and persistent enough to “break it down” to its tiniest roots. Not only does it all fit back together perfectly, but it does so in the most elegant and beautiful manner. Once one learns how to do calculus well, one experiences a wide-eyed awe of it all; we become much more “accepting” of all our fellow creatures (and all our shared shortcomings) here on this pale blue dot we call Earth.

My friends, you do calculus every time you strive to figure out why someone has intentionally been hurtful toward you. But it is only calculus if you do so without a hint of condemnation. Math does not make personal judgements; it only seeks the truth.