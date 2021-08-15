EDUCATION BEAT: Build Bristol back better (while going to lunch with me)

If you are reading these words, I would like to take you out to lunch. Personally. Yes, indeed, I would. Please read on, my friends.
During my long public school teaching career, my colleagues and I tried very hard to “mentor” our students daily. But there was only so much we could do within the classroom to provide better life opportunities for our neediest children, no matter how hard we tried.
But what if our neediest students could have access to full-time capable and compassionate individualized community mentors — from “beyond” the classroom? All the research (and all our common sense) shows us that perhaps the best way to give a needy child the opportunity to change their lives for the better is through a capable and caring community mentor. We do know that if a trauma-experienced child lacks a good mentor of some type, their hopes for school and life success are greatly diminished. When a child grows up to become a “tax taker” (as opposed to becoming a good, law-abiding, tax-paying citizen), such an outcome hurts us all.
Test scores and school attendance both plummet for the great majority of such children. Unless — a caring community mentor is there to help guide them.
Bristol Virginia Public Schools was good to me. One of the best ways I know how to repay my debt to this wonderful school system is to help match their neediest elementary-aged children with capable and caring community mentors. (If anyone associated with Bristol Tennessee City Schools reads this column and wants me to do the same for your system, please feel free to contact me.)
Big Brothers Big Sisters (tennesseebig.org/tri-cities) is poised to return to Bristol — with a big bang!
I am proud to announce that I am now serving on the Advisory Council for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-Cities (a volunteer position). Initially, 100% of my personal focus will be on building mentor relationships right here in Bristol. I will gladly help support each “side” of our good town. (Where bettering the lives of our children is concerned, I think of Bristol as one town.) In fact, I will enthusiastically support anyone who becomes a qualified mentor anywhere in our region. Although I have recently retired from full-time teaching, I still have a lot of good energy left in me. And I know a lot of good, highly qualified people who want to help better the lives of our neediest children. (For instance, I know many good local police officers who would be the perfect mentors. And what about a local Sunday school class?)
Initially, I was going to begin a new, local nonprofit mentorship program to help Bristol’s young children. However, I soon found out that there was no need to “reinvent the wheel.” Big Brothers Big Sisters already had in place everything I needed to meet my vision of hope for every needy child in Bristol, pairing each one with a mentor who will show them how they can indeed hope and dream for a great chance at life if they work hard and do well in school.
This mentoring program will enable the entire community to help build Bristol (and our entire region) back better, from the ground up; economically, spiritually, socially. I am eager and willing to invest much of my own time in helping make this program successful for our city’s children and their families. Please, my friends, thoughtfully pause and consider donating some of your valued time, as well.
Bettering their lives. Bettering your lives. Bettering Bristol. Bettering us all.
Again, if you become a mentor to a child in Bristol, on either side of town — as a Big Brother or Big Sister to a Little — I will personally buy your lunch, my friend!
Please visit the site: tennesseebig.org/tri-cities. Hit the “Mentor” tab. (Or call 423-247-3240.) Become a mentor. Then please send me an email: btalley7@gmail.com. I’ll take you to lunch!
Our neediest children need mentors. They need you. I ask you, my friends, what better, more impactful thing could you do with just an hour or two of your life each week? Please thoughtfully consider this calling. And on behalf of the children, thank you.
Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence, and a recipient of the Bristol Mayors Award for community service to his hometown.