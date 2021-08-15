EDUCATION BEAT: Build Bristol back better (while going to lunch with me)

Big Brothers Big Sisters (tennesseebig.org/tri-cities) is poised to return to Bristol — with a big bang!

I am proud to announce that I am now serving on the Advisory Council for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-Cities (a volunteer position). Initially, 100% of my personal focus will be on building mentor relationships right here in Bristol. I will gladly help support each “side” of our good town. (Where bettering the lives of our children is concerned, I think of Bristol as one town.) In fact, I will enthusiastically support anyone who becomes a qualified mentor anywhere in our region. Although I have recently retired from full-time teaching, I still have a lot of good energy left in me. And I know a lot of good, highly qualified people who want to help better the lives of our neediest children. (For instance, I know many good local police officers who would be the perfect mentors. And what about a local Sunday school class?)

Initially, I was going to begin a new, local nonprofit mentorship program to help Bristol’s young children. However, I soon found out that there was no need to “reinvent the wheel.” Big Brothers Big Sisters already had in place everything I needed to meet my vision of hope for every needy child in Bristol, pairing each one with a mentor who will show them how they can indeed hope and dream for a great chance at life if they work hard and do well in school.