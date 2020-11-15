EDUCATION BEAT: Blessed be the peacemakers

Democracies are inherently fragile. Since July 4, 1776, countless fledgling democracies have been flung to the rubble heap of history, having been destroyed, not by a foreign power, but from within; their citizenry having been blinded by false news, outright lies, conspiracy theories and infighting, all leading them to ignorantly shatter their own freedom.
As a teacher, I feel that I was not good at a great many things. A list of what I was not good at would likely be too long to fit into my allotted column space here, perhaps not even within this entire Sunday’s newspaper.
Yet I feel I was at least somewhat successful at teaching children to be good; more specifically, to be peacemakers. The same can perhaps be said of my teaching adult male inmates at the Bristol Jail.
When facing interpersonal problems with others, any of us can choose four basic options; ignore, fight, flight, or make peace. One option always requires intelligence, foresight and compassion; that would be peacemaking.
Families get into arguments. That’s what families do. But if they love one another, they also seek to restore peace.
Now is the time for Americans to step up and become peacemakers. We need to become neighbors again. We need to become friends again. We need to become family again.
My family is very politically disparate. This Thanksgiving, I will be sitting around a table with both Trump and Biden voters. I will eat turkey with kinfolk who are proponents of the Bristol Resort and Casino, and those who are not.
But we realize we are family, first. And we have never (as of this writing) let political differences make enemies of us. If a difference ever rears its head and threatens to divide our love for one another, we mutually strive to find a way to make peace.
I feel my greatest success as an elementary school teacher was in helping my students learn how to find commonalities and honest good within each other; to see each other as family.
There is little doubt that my efforts at peacemaking may have proven even more invaluable while teaching incarcerated adults.
When I taught at the Bristol Jail, into my presence walked two of the most diametrically opposed types of beings that humanity has likely ever laid eyes on. One group was the Aryan Nation (a white supremacist hate group). The other was the Nation of Islam (a black supremacist hate group). Yes, we got such folks in the late ’90s, when our local jail (not overcrowded, at the time) was paid good money to take in inmates from the Eastern Virginia jails overflow.
These two groups hated each other with an intensity that is difficult to imagine, even when you’ve seen it firsthand. Indeed, they made today’s hard-nosed American political climate look a fight with cotton balls. To say these two groups were not on the same page is one of the great understatements of all time.
Yet with no small effort on my part to help them find commonalities — and eventually, mutual respect — these two contrasting groups learned to study together in peace.
And if such diametrically opposed people can learn to come together in peace, so can people with political differences in America.
No matter who or what we may have voted for, my friends, let us choose to view our neighbor, not through a narrow-minded lens, but through the wider scope of being part of our own American family.
Continuing to be argumentative and loudly claiming we are “right” take little real intelligence and no human compassion.
But building trust and making peace with those with whom we may disagree? Now that would take courage. And intelligence. And compassion.
Too hard to do? I have personally seen a room full of 9-year-olds do it. And I have personally seen men whose minds and souls were previously filled to the brim with hate do it.
Let us find the common good in one another again.
Let us be neighbors again. Friends again. Family again.
It has well and often been said, “America is great because America is good.”
Keep America great, my friends. Be good. Be a patriot. Be a peacemaker.
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a former McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence.
