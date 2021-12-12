Book Review: Your inner rebellious-teen will thank you for reading this book

When it became obvious that money could be made with live performances, that was the next natural step for everyone with access to performers and venues. Sure, there were things to learn – ticketing was mandatory, crowd-control even more so – but people truly wanted to see live performances by the musicians they knew from records. Later, it became apparent that they wanted recordings of the concerts, too.

As America changed, so did the rock concert industry. Cozy sing-alongs were popular, until Dylan went electric. Outdoor concerts grew outsized and outrageous, then sports arenas became the venue of choice. Today, though, rock music isn’t the “force” it was before. Says Myers, if the industry hopes to survive, rock artists will need to “connect meaningfully with” young people’s “concerns and agenda,” just like they did fifty years ago...

Five notes are about all you need to remember where you were when you heard a certain song, how old you were, and who you were with. Five pages, and you’ll be just as hooked on “Rock Concert.”