BOOK REVIEW: Plenty of humor — and murder — in this fun read

As she settled in to the plush first class seat on her flight, her mind drifted off...

First, there were neighbor boys that teased Maud’s older sister, Charlotte, who “wasn’t entirely well.” They didn’t die for their cruelty, but Maud made sure they were gone for good. The teacher who tried to reclaim her job died by icicle, and that took some real work on Maud’s part. There was Frazzén, dead from greed and a fireplace iron. Charlotte, well, clumsy Charlotte fell down the stairs. And technically, the neighbor’s good-for-nothing son killed himself; Maud had only baked those allergen-laced cookies...

It was all “necessary,” she thought to herself.

“Certain problems have only one solution. That’s just the way it is.”

Though it’s not quite as hilarious as the first in this so-far-two-part series, “An Elderly Lady Must Not Be Crossed” still has plenty of humor buried in its 261 pages. Also, plenty of cold-blooded murder, just as you’d expect in a fine mystery.