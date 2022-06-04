BIRCHFIELD | What can we do?

Along with being a pastor, I also drive a school bus. It would take another article, or a book, to cover the many heartwarming and heartbreaking situations I have encountered with my student passengers. Recently, a 9-year-old girl boarded my bus one morning, and I could tell she was upset. “What’s wrong? Is there anything I can do?” I asked.

“We’ve been kicked out of our apartment.” She said, as she wiped tears from her eyes.

“I am so sorry to hear that.” I said. “Have a seat and let’s get you to school.” She sat down and we finished picking up the other students. I later spoke with the teacher who assists at the school bus stop and told her what had happened. The next day I found out the little girl and her family were staying with friends.

This scenario is a microcosm of what takes place every day. Even as I write this, someone is being evicted, is hungry, has overdosed, or experienced a form of personal tragedy. The needs all around us can seem overwhelming.

Consider Jesus’ words in Matthew 26:11: “The poor you will always have with you.” Our Lord’s words have always been true, but I cannot recall a time when they were more apparent than today. I think about the little girl on my bus, now homeless, and countless others like her.

I have reached a point where I spend less time thinking about what leads people to homelessness, drug addiction, alcoholism, and toxic relationships and instead examine what can be done for them right now. I have talked with many people in these situations, so I know how they got there. The question becomes then, how I can help? How can I help empower them to get their lives back on track? Someone is liable to ask why help them at all. They made their bed, now let them lie in it, right? My Christian faith and my conscience will not allow such a casual dismissal of human need. As Jesus’ followers, Christ compels us to act. What can we do? First, we begin with compassion. Jesus never condemned people for being in the circumstances they were in, but rather he reached out to them with hope and healing. As a gospel song once said, “Don’t tell them Jesus loves them until you’re ready to love them too.” Also, homeless shelters and agencies that help people in our communities always need volunteers.

Someday, I will stand before God. I desire to hear the Lord say, “I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.” (Matthew 25:35–36)

Dan Birchfield is pastor at Greenfield Baptist Church in Meadowview, Virginia. He is also employed with Bristol Virginia Public Schools. He may be reached at dkbsoulman@gmail.com.