BIRCHFIELD: Try grace, mercy and compassion

Through my work with our local school system and my ministry with the church where I am pastor, I encounter people facing all sorts of challenging life situations. Now more than ever, I encounter people who are emotionally and spiritually exhausted. I hear them make statements such as, “I am so tired.” “I just wish things would get back to normal.” “I feel so stressed.”
There is a growing sense of uneasiness about the future and a continuing fear of what may happen. Unfortunately, the stress people experience can explode in the wrong places. Violence, anger, road rage, or verbally lashing out at someone who has offended us may happen any moment.
For Christ’s followers, we must recall Jesus’ teachings on love, grace, mercy, compassion and forgiveness. Such practices as turning the other cheek, loving and praying for our enemies, and dealing with the world in a kind and gentle way are all still in force. We find peace when we daily decide to face the world from the position of grace. Jesus always set this example for us, and the Lord calls us to go and do likewise.
We do not have to look far to find someone in need of an encouraging word or helping hand. I find that offering kindness and a helping hand then causes us to feel better, and we are in turn empowered to shine God’s light rather than lash out in anger.
Living a life of grace is never easy, but the rewards are worth the effort. I recall the phone call I received recently from someone while at work one day. The caller was upset over a school bus pickup time for her child and had apparently reached her breaking point. I had the unique experience of being at the tail end of all her pent-up frustrations and anger. She not only vented about her child not being picked up for summer school on time, but somehow our entire school system’s overall shortcomings were on her radar. As she vented, raised her voice, and expressed how upset she was, I stopped and realized this was my opportunity to demonstrate compassion and grace. After she said all she felt she needed to say, I gently told her how sorry I was that she had been inconvenienced and I would do everything in my power to correct the problem. In the end, she thanked me, and we ended the phone call on a more pleasant note.
I was reminded of Proverbs 15:1, which says, “A soft answer turns away wrath, but grievous words stir up anger.”
Try compassion and grace. You will not regret it.
Dan Birchfield is pastor of Greenfield Baptist Church in Meadowview, Virginia. He is also employed with Bristol Virginia Public Schools. He made be reached at dkbsoulman@gmail.com.