BIRCHFIELD: Try grace, mercy and compassion

Through my work with our local school system and my ministry with the church where I am pastor, I encounter people facing all sorts of challenging life situations. Now more than ever, I encounter people who are emotionally and spiritually exhausted. I hear them make statements such as, “I am so tired.” “I just wish things would get back to normal.” “I feel so stressed.”

There is a growing sense of uneasiness about the future and a continuing fear of what may happen. Unfortunately, the stress people experience can explode in the wrong places. Violence, anger, road rage, or verbally lashing out at someone who has offended us may happen any moment.

For Christ’s followers, we must recall Jesus’ teachings on love, grace, mercy, compassion and forgiveness. Such practices as turning the other cheek, loving and praying for our enemies, and dealing with the world in a kind and gentle way are all still in force. We find peace when we daily decide to face the world from the position of grace. Jesus always set this example for us, and the Lord calls us to go and do likewise.

We do not have to look far to find someone in need of an encouraging word or helping hand. I find that offering kindness and a helping hand then causes us to feel better, and we are in turn empowered to shine God’s light rather than lash out in anger.