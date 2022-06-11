ANDERSON | Living by the Book

Psalms 119:105 “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.” (Psalms 119:105)

The Bible is God’s book. It is a book unlike any other. No other book says what it says. No other book does what it does. No other book can equal its value or rival its authority. It is a supreme blessing to have it in our churches, in our homes, in our hands, and best of all in our hearts. In this brief message I want to consider two ideas: 1) what the Bible does for us; and 2) what we should do with the Bible.

First of all, let’s think about what the Bible does for us. Time fails me to be exhaustive on this matter, but I will suggest a few things. It has the power to transform us. “The law of the Lord is perfect, converting the soul; the testimony of the Lord is sure, making wise the simple” (Psalms 19:7). The Bible can turn our lives around and lead us in the right direction. It can bring us from darkness into light, from death into life, and from sin into a life of holiness.

The Bible is also able to inform us and correct us. “All scripture is given by inspiration of God and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness” (2 Timothy 3:16). It tells us what to believe, what to avoid, how to get right, and how to stay right. It tells us what we need to know about God, about ourselves, about sin, about salvation and forgiveness, about earthly life and life beyond the grave. The Bible reveals God in his role as Creator, Sustainer and Redeemer. It shows us how to serve and glorify this holy God. What other book can provide this kind of guidance?

Now let’s consider what we should do with the Bible. First of all, we should respect the Bible. Respect it because of its authority. When the Bible speaks, God speaks. Respect it because of its accuracy. The Bible is perfectly reliable in all its contents, without any error or flaw. Respect it because of its clarity and sufficiency. Respect it because Christ respected it. He had a very high view of Scripture. He never challenged the accuracy or authority of a single passage of Scripture, but on the contrary he often urged people to read and study it carefully.

Since the Bible is God’s written Word, we should read it, believe it, and obey it. We should never cast doubt on its integrity or trifle with its teachings. God has clearly defined what is right and wrong, good and evil. We have no right to redefine good and evil to suit ourselves. God has spoken clearly about the sanctity of human life, the nature of marriage and gender identity. Are we foolish enough to think we can revise or alter God’s established order? Are we so wise in our own opinion to assume we can improve on his design?

In closing, let me remind you that God holds us accountable for what we do with Scripture. To whom much is given, much is also required. Our gracious God has entrusted us with a vast treasury of truth so that we may learn it, love it, and live by it.

Stan Anderson is pastor at Liberty Baptist Church in Bristol, Tennessee. He can be reached at dsanderson@btes.tv. For more sermons and Bible studies visit www.liberty-online.org/pastor and Liberty Baptist Church Livestream on YouTube.com.