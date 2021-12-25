ANDERSON: God’s greatest gift

“He (Christ) was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not. He came unto his own, and his own received him not. But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name.” (John 1:10-12)

In a simple yet profound way John writes that Christ, the very Son of God, came to the world he created. The greatest truth is that the infinite, omnipotent Creator came to live among his own creatures. For a few years the eternal and glorious God entered time and space in a human body to dwell in a corrupt world. Amazing humility. John follows that with some of the saddest words in Scripture. The world that Christ made did not know him. He came to his own and his own did not receive him. Incredible tragedy. How could it be? His own things did not understand he was their Creator. His own people (the Jews) did not receive him as their Messiah. This is nothing less than absolute spiritual blindness, and it is sad indeed. The same thing is true still today. Many do not understand who Christ is and why he came to earth because they will not and cannot see the truth. As Paul writes, “the natural man receives not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned” (1 Corinthians 2:14).