ANDERSON: God’s greatest gift

“He (Christ) was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not. He came unto his own, and his own received him not. But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name.” (John 1:10-12)
Christ is God’s greatest gift to the world. Every year we sing the beloved Christmas carol, “Joy to the world, the Lord has come, let earth receive her King,” and yet the majority of the world has never received Christ as Lord and Savior. The opening verses of John’s Gospel present three astounding realities for us to consider: the greatest truth; the greatest tragedy; and the greatest transaction.
In a simple yet profound way John writes that Christ, the very Son of God, came to the world he created. The greatest truth is that the infinite, omnipotent Creator came to live among his own creatures. For a few years the eternal and glorious God entered time and space in a human body to dwell in a corrupt world. Amazing humility. John follows that with some of the saddest words in Scripture. The world that Christ made did not know him. He came to his own and his own did not receive him. Incredible tragedy. How could it be? His own things did not understand he was their Creator. His own people (the Jews) did not receive him as their Messiah. This is nothing less than absolute spiritual blindness, and it is sad indeed. The same thing is true still today. Many do not understand who Christ is and why he came to earth because they will not and cannot see the truth. As Paul writes, “the natural man receives not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned” (1 Corinthians 2:14).
John also describes the greatest transaction: receiving Christ and becoming children of God by believing on his name. What does this transaction involve? To receive Christ is to trust and embrace him as God’s Son, our Lord, and the Savior from sin. To receive Christ is a whole-hearted, lifelong commitment to honor and obey him. To receive Christ is to believe on His name (who he is and what he does). To receive Christ is not a superficial or momentary decision without lasting impact and fruit, but rather receiving Christ is a new way of living. As Paul describes it, “for to me to live is Christ” (Philippians 1:21), and elsewhere he writes, “As you have therefore received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk (live) in Him” (Colossians 2:6). All who receive Christ as Lord and Savior receive God’s greatest gift with the greatest possible blessings — forgiveness of sins, eternal life, transformed character, and future glory in heaven. Have you received God’s greatest gift? It’s not too late. Receive Christ now.
