40 Days for Life campaign to hold vigil today

I learned the power of prayer in eighth grade.

Back then, I had been bothered by a bully.

Seems both of us had taken a fancy — or at least a liking — to a particular blonde-haired girl in science class.

I wasn’t dating her or anything. I just talked to her.

But the bully had a problem with that — and, therefore, a problem with me.

He said some soul-disturbing words.

But, that weekend, I talked to God. I prayed. I told God what I could handle and what I couldn’t.

The bully never bothered me again.

Prayer works. I’ve turned to it on faith journeys ranging from relationships to writing projects, traffic tickets and health issues.

God has a plan. He has plans worked out that ultimately amaze you, though the faith journey getting there could be the worst road you’ve ever followed.

Which brings me to the point: A peaceful, prayerful 40 Days for Life campaign marks victories in Bristol with a vigil today at 4 p.m.