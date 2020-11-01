40 Days for Life campaign to hold vigil today

I learned the power of prayer in eighth grade.
Back then, I had been bothered by a bully.
Seems both of us had taken a fancy — or at least a liking — to a particular blonde-haired girl in science class.
I wasn’t dating her or anything. I just talked to her.
But the bully had a problem with that — and, therefore, a problem with me.
He said some soul-disturbing words.
But, that weekend, I talked to God. I prayed. I told God what I could handle and what I couldn’t.
The bully never bothered me again.
Prayer works. I’ve turned to it on faith journeys ranging from relationships to writing projects, traffic tickets and health issues.
God has a plan. He has plans worked out that ultimately amaze you, though the faith journey getting there could be the worst road you’ve ever followed.
Which brings me to the point: A peaceful, prayerful 40 Days for Life campaign marks victories in Bristol with a vigil today at 4 p.m.
This comes from a release: As 40 peaceful days of prayer, fasting, vigil and outreach draw to a conclusion, groups will meet across the street from Bristol Regional Women’s Center, 2910 W. State Street, on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. to rejoice in the victories that God has accomplished and will accomplish in our region, said the Rev. Phil Anderson, who is coordinating the 40 Days for Life campaign in Bristol.
The current campaign has included hundreds of hours of prayer with 45 churches from the region coming together to pray on behalf of the unborn.
Approximately 120 volunteers have offered prayers this fall on behalf of the community.
