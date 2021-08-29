Coalition For Kids fundraiser raffle shifts to virtual event

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Coalition For Kids (C4K), in order to protect the health and well-being of children, families and staff at C4K amidst the rising COVID-19 cases, is shifting their $10,000 Reverse Raffle & Tailgate Party, presented by Citi, to a live virtual drawing. Randy Hensley, C4K executive director, said, “The safety and care of our children and families is always our top priority, and that means for us to do our part, for them and our community, to stop the transmission of this virus. Transitioning to a virtual event is just the right thing to do.”

The drawing will be held on Sept. 2 and will be streaming live on Facebook. Proceeds from this fundraiser will assist C4K in keeping services free to children and families in Washington County, Tennessee, and Johnson City. As children return to school, they will need assistance get back up to grade-level learning. C4K continues to provide care to the region’s children by helping mitigate the impact of last year’s remote learning on vulnerable student populations, and also mitigating the broader strain of the pandemic on kids, families and schools. C4K’s after-school program will continue to communicate with teachers and assist each child with homework assignments, while mentoring and providing hot meals and snacks for those children.