Civil War nonprofit to bring Lincoln, Grant to life in unique performance

Anyone at the Kingsport Renaissance Center tomorrow night might feel like they’re eavesdropping. Two men, engaged in fierce, private debate over military strategy and domestic policy, will be busy hashing out some of the nation’s most pressing issues, sometimes voicing doubts about each other, the future and their own abilities, doubts that they would never want to admit in public.
After all, it’s wartime. They need to project confidence.
But they’re not talking about current affairs. They’re talking about how to end the Civil War.
Monday night will feature two acclaimed reenactors, Dennis Boggs and Curt Fields, who will recreate conversations between the 16th president, Abraham Lincoln (Boggs), and the leader of the Union army in 1865, Gen. Ulysses S. Grant (Fields). In a two-act program, the actors will bring these men of history to life, using first-person accounts lifted from the letters and memoirs the American leaders wrote in the midst of the greatest crisis the United States had ever faced.
Sponsored by the Tri-Cities Civil War Round Table, a nonprofit, nonpartisan group dedicated to educating the public about the legacy of the Civil War, and Kingsport’s Fun Fest, the two-act drama, “Let ’Em Up Easy, General,” starts in the Little Theater of the Kingsport Renaissance Center at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 12. There will be no seating restrictions, and masks are optional.
The drama is part of an ongoing series of talks, presentations and events scheduled for the rest of the year. Next year’s show is already planned and will feature a similar conversation, but this time between Grant (still played by Fields) and Robert E. Lee (played by Thomas Lee Jessee) describing the brutal Battle of the Wilderness in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, that hastened the end of the war.
More Civil War events are planned for this year’s Fun Fest too. Before the Monday night show, guests who sign up for the first 15-20 reservations can dine with the two presenters at The Chop House on 1704 N. Eastman Road from 4:30 to 6 p.m. If interested, send dinner reservations to Wayne Strong at trustwrks@aol.com or call 423-323-2306.
A huge book sale will also take place during the day at the Renaissance Center Theatre, where visitors can donate their Civil War books and magazines and pick up new ones at reduced prices. Hardback books will all be $10 each or three for $25; paperbacks are $5 or three for $10; CDs and DVDs are $2; and magazines are $1 or 12 for $10.
Boggs and Fields know their characters inside and out. Boggs travels all over the nation bringing Lincoln to life, sometimes with over 250 performances a year, and first played the role in a theatrical production at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville. He has also contributed to multiple documentaries for the History Channel and PBS and portrayed Lincoln at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Fields has been an avid and lifelong student of the American Civil War. He portrays Grant by quoting from Grant’s memoirs, articles and letters and developed an interest in becoming a living history performer because of his great admiration of Grant himself. He has portrayed the general at the 150th anniversary commemorations at multiple Civil War sites including Shiloh, Fort Donelson, Vicksburg and Appomattox Court House. He has also taught junior and senior high school and served as a high school administrator.
Anyone wishing to join the Tri-Cities Civil War Round Table and support its funding efforts can become a member. Individual yearly dues are tax exempt. Contact the organization at Tri-Cities Civil War Round Table, P.O. Box 7078, Kingsport, TN 37664.