Civil War nonprofit to bring Lincoln, Grant to life in unique performance

The drama is part of an ongoing series of talks, presentations and events scheduled for the rest of the year. Next year’s show is already planned and will feature a similar conversation, but this time between Grant (still played by Fields) and Robert E. Lee (played by Thomas Lee Jessee) describing the brutal Battle of the Wilderness in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, that hastened the end of the war.

More Civil War events are planned for this year’s Fun Fest too. Before the Monday night show, guests who sign up for the first 15-20 reservations can dine with the two presenters at The Chop House on 1704 N. Eastman Road from 4:30 to 6 p.m. If interested, send dinner reservations to Wayne Strong at trustwrks@aol.com or call 423-323-2306.

A huge book sale will also take place during the day at the Renaissance Center Theatre, where visitors can donate their Civil War books and magazines and pick up new ones at reduced prices. Hardback books will all be $10 each or three for $25; paperbacks are $5 or three for $10; CDs and DVDs are $2; and magazines are $1 or 12 for $10.