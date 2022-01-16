 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Children's choir auditions will be held this week

MECCA
Contributed Photo

Auditions for the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy choirs will be held this week for children in grade 3 or above.

The East Tennessee Children’s Choir will hold auditions for membership on Monday, Jan. 17, from 4-5:30 p.m. at Munsey Church, 201 S. Roan St. in Johnson City, Tennessee. Later in the week, auditions for the Emory Virginia Children’s Choir will take place on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Chapel on the Emory & Henry College campus.

Singers will be auditioned in small groups, and no preparation is necessary. Auditions will last for about 25 minutes.

For more information, contact Artistic Director Jane DeLoach Morison at janemorison1@gmail.com or 423-914-9082.

