Center to display ‘Black in Appalachia’ exhibit
“Black in Appalachia,” a traveling exhibit, will be on display at the Renaissance Center Atrium Gallery in Kingsport from Friday through Nov. 21.

The exhibit, an initiative of East Tennessee PBS, explores the roots of African-American influence on the history and culture of Appalachia. The project aims to raise the visibility and contributions of the Black communities of the Mountain South.

The gallery is on the second floor of the Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center St. Visitors are asked to enter using the back doors, to wear a mask, and to follow social distancing guidelines.

For more on the project, call the Kingsport City Archives at 423-224-2559.

