Broadway actor to perform at Jonesborough Repertory Theatre benefit concert

Morton has been involved with theater most of his life. As a teenager, he left his homeland of Scotland to attend Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London. After a decade in England, he moved to New York. His most well-known role on Broadway, for which he received a Tony nomination, was Boy George in “Taboo.” He also played the title role of Hedwig in the national tour of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” While touring with Hedwig, he received a call about auditioning for the role of King George in “Hamilton.” He then portrayed King George for two and a half years before Broadway went dark during the pandemic. Fortunately, the show resumes rehearsals in mid-August and will reopen Sept. 14, which gives him just enough time to come to Johnson City to give a benefit concert.

“I guess I am passionate about helping people,” Morton said when questioned about his generosity. “I don’t think about it when I’m doing it. I don’t think about ‘Who can I help today?’ It just falls out of my mouth sometimes, ‘Oh, let me help.’ It’s not always a conscious thought but more of an emotional drive.”