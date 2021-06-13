 Skip to main content
Bristol student receives LGFCU scholarship
Bristol student receives LGFCU scholarship

RALEIGH, N.C. — Rachel Locke and Kelly Locke of Bristol, Virginia, will receive a $5K scholarship award from Local Government Federal Credit Union (LGFCU).

Rachel Locke will use the scholarship to study at Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia. Kelly Locke will attend Elon University in Elon, North Carolina. In all, 25 deserving high school seniors and post-secondary students received the one-year award to apply toward their education at the colleges, universities and trade schools of their choice.

“This is the 23rd consecutive year we have offered college scholarships,” said LGFCU President Mark Caverly. “It’s an honor to reward these students for their academic achievements and contributions through community involvement. We congratulate all of the winners as they begin their higher educational pursuit and wish them luck with their studies and beyond.”

The LGFCU Scholarship Award recognizes a student’s high achievement in extracurricular activities and academic excellence by having maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. For more information or to apply, call 919-755-0534 or visit www.lgfcu.org.

Local Government Federal Credit Union serves North Carolina’s local government employees, elected/appointed officials, volunteers and their families. The $3 billion federally chartered Credit Union is a cooperative of more than 370,000 members associated with various facets of local government in North Carolina’s 100 counties and 546 municipalities.

