Bristol Public Library holding open house for 3D printing on May 1
BRISTOL, Va. — On Saturday, May 1, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the Bristol Public Library will be showcasing its 3D printers with an open house. Drop in to see 3D printing in action and learn how you can get started using BPL’s 3D printing services.

3D printing uses plastic filament to create solid objects, from the practical to the whimsical and everything in between. Everyone who attends will get a coupon for $3 off their next 3D print using BPL’s 3D printing services.

Each month the Jones Creativity Center offers a free 3D print of the month, and “Flowers” is the theme for May. Pick from the curated collection, including a realistic-looking rose, a smiling daisy, a flower fidget spinner or one of several other examples to keep or give as a gift.

