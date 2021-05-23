Bristol honors restoration efforts with Historic Preservation Awards

Project partner and architect Hal Craddock said it best: “The Sessions Hotel helps tell an important story: a story of the past, the present and the future; a story of music, historic architecture and green development; and the story of a proud and diverse community of people making life richer and more interesting for all of us.”

Arnold Home

The Arnold home at 416 Spencer St. was built in 1901. The restoration work by the Arnolds has brought new life to the neighborhood. The exterior brickwork, in poor condition, required the owners to paint after repair. The exterior paint color is very appealing, giving the property great curb appeal. The roof was replaced and a collapsing fence removed. The home’s windows, in bad condition and mostly boarded up, were not original so were replaced. The new windows now resemble the original cottage-style windows. New porch lights and vinyl shutters were installed to dress up the home. A huge tree that posed a danger in the backyard was removed. A new sidewalk was poured, adding to the streetscape. The ribbon driveway on the side of the home is now visible. As stated by the Arnolds, “The work speaks for itself.”

Snowden Home

The Snowden home at 822 Sycamore St. was built in 1941. Extensive exterior work has been done on the property. The entire wrap-around porch was replaced, preserving an important architectural feature of the home. New landscaping included replacing trees with shrubs to provide color and a more uniform appearance. A new roof was installed, and decorative stone was placed around the foundation, porch and steps. A deck with a pergola and new octagonal windows were added to the back of the home. The resulting project enhances and preserves the historic fabric of Bristol, Virginia’s oldest residential neighborhood. As stated by the Snowden family, “Restoring and preserving an older home helps keep the memories alive. It’s a continuation of the story of everyone who has lived within its walls.”