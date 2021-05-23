Bristol honors restoration efforts with Historic Preservation Awards

The Bristol Virginia Historic Preservation Committee presented awards for three properties in recognition of outstanding restoration efforts.
The Historic Preservation Awards recognize and honor property owners and developers who engage in preservation of property within the city’s five historic districts: Euclid Avenue, Solar Hill, Virginia Hill, Bristol Downtown Commercial and Bristol Warehouse. Properties elsewhere in Bristol are eligible for the Citywide Historic Preservation Award.
Due to COVID-19 limitations, the awards were given to developers at their homes or businesses on Friday, May 21.
Applications for next year’s 2022 Historic Preservation Award program can be submitted now through March 31, 2022. For additional information, visit www.bristolva.org, or contact Catherine Brillhart at 276-591-6952.
Here are this year’s winners.
The Sessions Hotel
The Sessions Hotel at 833 State St. was a five-year project converting three abandoned brick industrial buildings (circa 1915-1922), including the Bristol Grocery Building, the Jobbers Candy Factory and the Service Mill, into a hospitality complex celebrating the 1927 Bristol Sessions musical recordings. There were 11 parcels on 5 acres with multiple owners, including three “non-contributing” structures that required demolition. The hotel opened in July 2020 with 70 unique rooms and suites spanning all three buildings. Amenities include the Southern Craft Barbecue Restaurant, a 300-capacity indoor music venue with a stage, a rooftop bar and a second stage on the outdoor grand lawn.
Project partner and architect Hal Craddock said it best: “The Sessions Hotel helps tell an important story: a story of the past, the present and the future; a story of music, historic architecture and green development; and the story of a proud and diverse community of people making life richer and more interesting for all of us.”
Arnold Home
The Arnold home at 416 Spencer St. was built in 1901. The restoration work by the Arnolds has brought new life to the neighborhood. The exterior brickwork, in poor condition, required the owners to paint after repair. The exterior paint color is very appealing, giving the property great curb appeal. The roof was replaced and a collapsing fence removed. The home’s windows, in bad condition and mostly boarded up, were not original so were replaced. The new windows now resemble the original cottage-style windows. New porch lights and vinyl shutters were installed to dress up the home. A huge tree that posed a danger in the backyard was removed. A new sidewalk was poured, adding to the streetscape. The ribbon driveway on the side of the home is now visible. As stated by the Arnolds, “The work speaks for itself.”
Snowden Home
The Snowden home at 822 Sycamore St. was built in 1941. Extensive exterior work has been done on the property. The entire wrap-around porch was replaced, preserving an important architectural feature of the home. New landscaping included replacing trees with shrubs to provide color and a more uniform appearance. A new roof was installed, and decorative stone was placed around the foundation, porch and steps. A deck with a pergola and new octagonal windows were added to the back of the home. The resulting project enhances and preserves the historic fabric of Bristol, Virginia’s oldest residential neighborhood. As stated by the Snowden family, “Restoring and preserving an older home helps keep the memories alive. It’s a continuation of the story of everyone who has lived within its walls.”