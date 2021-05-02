 Skip to main content
Bristol hiring lifeguards, offering free training for those who apply
The Bristol Tennessee Department of Parks & Recreation is now accepting applications for summer lifeguard positions at Haynesfield Pool and offering free training that leads to American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification for those who apply.

Those seeking certification must complete seven hours of online coursework before attending in-class sessions at the Tennessee High School pool from 4 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18; Thursday, May 20; Tuesday, May 25; and Thursday, May 27. Attendance at all class sessions is required. Training is offered at no cost to those who apply for Haynesfield Pool lifeguard positions, and, if space is available, others may take the course for $150. Participants must be at least 16 before the final class session.

Haynesfield lifeguards are responsible for creating a safe and family-oriented atmosphere for pool patrons, assisting with swimming lessons, supervising swimmers and the general upkeep of the pool. A complete job description and application are available online at www.bristoltn.org/jobs. To register for the American Red Cross Certification course, please go to bristoltn.recdesk.com.

Those who complete the certification course are not guaranteed employment. For additional information about the lifeguard positions available or the lifeguard certification course, please contact Mike Musick at mmusick@bristoltn.org or call 423-764-4026.

