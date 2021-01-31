Bristol Herald Courier collection of art faces uncertain future

BRISTOL, Va. — It looks like more than a newspaper office at the Bristol Herald Courier building in Bristol, Virginia.
This structure — at 320 Bob Morrison Blvd. — also houses enough art to fill a small gallery.
Pieces inside the building — not presently open to the public — were collected by the late Gene and Anne Worrell, owners of the newspaper until it was sold to Media General in 1998.
“There are at least 60 paintings and prints displayed throughout the building,” said Jim Maxwell, publisher of the Bristol Herald Courier.
“My guess is that there are likely several more stored in other areas of the building.”
On display
Three statues are located outside the building.
The most prominent are a newsboy statue and a paperboy on a bicycle, created by artist Joseph Kimbel, Maxwell said.
Both can be seen at the front of the building.
A third statue stands in the atrium/courtyard area, hidden from the public’s view.
It’s commonly called “Girl on a Swing” and was added after the original 1969 building was expanded in the 1980s, remembered Joyce Crockett, 71, who served as the publisher’s secretary from 1971 to 1999.
That statue is named “Hearts on a Porch Swing,” said Art Powers, 73, who served as the publisher of the Bristol Herald Courier from 1981 to 1998.
“The Worrells connected with it because of all the porch swings in Southwest Virginia and in Tennessee,” Powers said. “As well, that’s kind of what drew them to it.”
Powers finds the girl on the statue unique: “She’s suspended by the tail of her dress and her foot, so she’s extremely well balanced.”
Worrell collection
Colorful paintings line many corridors of the newspaper building — including an original painting by P. Buckley Moss.
“There have always been beautiful paintings in the building and different pieces of art,” said Crockett.
“The Worrells were such collectors,” Crockett said.
“It was their outlet,” Crockett added.
The Worrells collected art from a variety of sources, remembered Powers and Crockett.
Besides Moss, the painting collection also includes works by folk artist Rosa Beason, Powers said. “She was kind of like a Grandma Moses. She had her own style of art. And they just liked it. They thought it, too, resembled what Southwest Virginia and that part of Tennessee life was like.”
‘Never knew’
When the Worrells owned the newspaper, art was added on a regular basis, Crockett recalled. “We never knew when we would get another shipment of art.”
In turn, the Bristol Herald Courier hosted an annual art show — with the cooperation of the Bristol Art Guild — during the 1990s, Crockett said.
“They had art all over the building,” Crockett said. “It was local artists, and it was a juried show. And it was a pretty big deal. It was a fundraiser for the Bristol Art Guild.”
Each year, Powers said, the Worrells would buy a painting from a local artist and add that to their collection.
“Some of the art in the building came from the art show,” Powers said.
That show is missed, Crockett said.
“There was a reception on Saturday night. The building would be full of people. And, of course, the newspaper went all out with flowers and decorations and everything.”
Future of the art
For Powers, the art in the newspaper building was like a tribute to the Worrells’ love of Bristol.
“It showed how much the Worrells cared about the newspaper in the community,” Powers said. “Also, it’s like giving back to the community — the folk art inside the building, as well as the statues.”
Today, however, the future of the art collection at the Bristol Herald Courier is not certain.
“We are evaluating options for all artwork located on site,” Maxwell said. “We’re working out the details, but we will be moving forward in the near future to dispose of all artwork and statues.”
