Bristol Herald Courier collection of art faces uncertain future

‘Never knew’

When the Worrells owned the newspaper, art was added on a regular basis, Crockett recalled. “We never knew when we would get another shipment of art.”

In turn, the Bristol Herald Courier hosted an annual art show — with the cooperation of the Bristol Art Guild — during the 1990s, Crockett said.

“They had art all over the building,” Crockett said. “It was local artists, and it was a juried show. And it was a pretty big deal. It was a fundraiser for the Bristol Art Guild.”

Each year, Powers said, the Worrells would buy a painting from a local artist and add that to their collection.

“Some of the art in the building came from the art show,” Powers said.

That show is missed, Crockett said.

“There was a reception on Saturday night. The building would be full of people. And, of course, the newspaper went all out with flowers and decorations and everything.”

Future of the art

For Powers, the art in the newspaper building was like a tribute to the Worrells’ love of Bristol.