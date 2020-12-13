 Skip to main content
Briscoe named optimization and engagement specialist for Corporate Marketing in Bristol
Briscoe named optimization and engagement specialist for Corporate Marketing in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Romario Briscoe has been named optimization and engagement specialist for Corporate Marketing (CM), the marketing and advertising division of Corporate Image (CI), an integrated communications firm headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

Romario Briscoe

In his new position, Briscoe is responsible for increasing client visibility through Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Search Engine Marketing (SEM) activities, and paid social media advertising. He is experienced in audience research, digital and social media marketing, analytics, data analysis and insights reporting that drives actionable solutions to increase return on advertising spending for clients.

“Romario is a great asset to our Corporate Marketing team,” says Robbie Phillips, vice president of CM and CI. “His knowledge and expertise will be of tremendous value to our digital marketing operations, and we’re excited about the additional benefit he will bring to our clients.”

Briscoe is a graduate of East Tennessee State University (ETSU) in Johnson City, where he received a Master of Arts degree in brand and media strategy, and a Bachelor of Science degree in media and communications. While at ETSU, he served as a media team intern for The Smithee Group in Brooklyn, New York, implementing marketing and advertising campaigns and creating analytical reports for clients. He also served as a media and communications intern for STREAMWORKS in Kingsport, Tennessee, where he worked to increase public awareness and create a stronger social media presence for the organization.

“Because the digital marketing industry continues to rapidly evolve, clients need strategic and measurable strategies to stay ahead of their competition and reach their targeted audiences,” Briscoe says. “I’m delighted to join such a well-established agency like Corporate Marketing, and look forward to contributing to the continued success of our clients.”

Established in 1997, Corporate Marketing designs, develops and implements targeted marketing and advertising strategies for clients. Corporate Marketing’s parent company, Corporate Image, was founded in 1993 and is an integrated public relations and marketing firm that specializes in strategic corporate communications.

