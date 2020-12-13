Briscoe named optimization and engagement specialist for Corporate Marketing in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Romario Briscoe has been named optimization and engagement specialist for Corporate Marketing (CM), the marketing and advertising division of Corporate Image (CI), an integrated communications firm headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

In his new position, Briscoe is responsible for increasing client visibility through Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Search Engine Marketing (SEM) activities, and paid social media advertising. He is experienced in audience research, digital and social media marketing, analytics, data analysis and insights reporting that drives actionable solutions to increase return on advertising spending for clients.

“Romario is a great asset to our Corporate Marketing team,” says Robbie Phillips, vice president of CM and CI. “His knowledge and expertise will be of tremendous value to our digital marketing operations, and we’re excited about the additional benefit he will bring to our clients.”