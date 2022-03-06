Bridal show scheduled in Jonesborough today

Soon-to-be married couples and their guests are invited to the Simple Elegance Bridal Show on Sunday, March 6, at the Jonesborough Visitors Center from 1 to 4 p.m.

At the show, brides will be able to finalize plans for their special day all in one place or just gather ideas. Many of the Tri-Cities’ highly preferred wedding vendors will be exhibiting their goods and services — from venues to wedding rentals. Food samples will be available while models show off an array of bridal gowns.

“If you’re engaged, you don’t want to miss this show. You’ll meet amazing wedding pros, get some fabulous wedding ideas, leave with a free swag bag, win prizes and so much more,” said Mary Grace Wooten, the bridal show organizer.

Tickets for the Simple Elegance Bridal Show are $6 at the door, but guests are encouraged to preregister online at simpleelegancebridalshow.com to get their tickets for half off and choose an arrival time.

More information about the show, including the latest list of participating vendors, is online at simpleelegancebridalshow.com or by calling 423-930-8215.