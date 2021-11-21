Book Review: Who are the aristocrats?

Jingle, jingle, jangle.

That’s the sound of Almost Payday: a little coin in your pocket, just waiting for some folding paper to join it. Judging by that jingle alone, the rich get richer, and the poor, well, you know. You also know where you are on the spectrum, and it ain’t in the One Percent, but that’s really not who you should watch anyhow. In the new book, “The 9.9 Percent” by Michael Stewart, another income group matters more.

It’s not fair.

You have to work for a living, while some people in the world play with spaceships and buy mansions and fun cars. You buy used because it fits your budget. They have a personal staff, you DIY. “It’s not fair,” you rant as you point your finger at a much-hyped One Percent, but you’re blaming the wrong group.

Says Stewart, the main holders of most of America’s wealth are an elite, mostly white, often white-collar 9.9% of the nation’s total population. With assets of just slightly over a mere million bucks, the 9.9 Percenters are not individually as moneyed as are the One Percenters, but they hold more sway, by far.