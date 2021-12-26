Book Review: War brings all kinds into the fight

You really want to help.

Another pair of hands is a good thing, right? You’re determined to pitch in, even when they tell you “no.” Even when they don’t know where to assign you. Even if the job is dangerous, you’re not sitting it out. As in the new book “Unexpected Bravery” by A.J. Schenkman, no way you’re not getting involved.

Back in 1865, when the population of the United States was around 32 million people, 4 million of them were “human beings owned as property.” This was a problem, so there was war in which “roughly six hundred thousand soldiers perished ...” A surprising number of those soldiers never should have been on the battlefield: They were children too young for battle, or they were women, for whom military service was “illegal.”

Young Johnny Clem ran away at age 10 to enlist in the 3rd Ohio Volunteer Infantry. They may have tried to send him home, but Clem was undaunted: He instead joined with 22nd Michigan Infantry and became a drummer. Officially, he became a soldier in 1863.