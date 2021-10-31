Book Review: Stine sifts through a sea of scrap in 'Trashlands'

You gotta do what you gotta do.

Whatever it takes to survive, nothing’s off the table in a crisis. Hunt, scrounge, gather, you’d do it if that was required. Anything to have a roof over your head and food in your belly, a few bucks for the basics, maybe an unnecessary gewgaw for comfort. Do what you gotta do in the new novel, “Trashlands” by Alison Stine ... or die.

Fresh, clean water from a pipe and heat from the floor.

Mr. Fall was the only one in Trashlands who was old enough to remember those things, and so, most people were skeptical. Coral, though, had known Mr. Fall her entire life, and she knew he wouldn’t make things like that up. She supposed that in The Els, where damage from floods was minimal, people had clean water and heat, but as a plucker in Scrappalachia, the only thing Coral knew for sure about was plastic.

Plucking, in fact, was the only way she had to make money. Her partner, Trillium, did tattooing for the girls who worked at Trashlands, the garishly lit club that lent its name to the junkyard where everyone lived. Mr. Fall held school for children who might show up. Summer made clothes, Foxglove danced for men, they all relied on plastic as currency, and so Coral spent her days plucking recyclable plastic from the brackish water of a nearby river.