Book Review: Sing out the change you want in the world with your child

Make change, even if you aren’t around to see it and the good that comes from it. Make your change into music that anyone can play, even if they’re different than you. Make it something fun. Make the change that’s inside you, to see the results you want to see.

Then watch what happens: When you start to do good, someone else is inspired, and they want to do something good, too. Two people become four and more and more, and that’s “just what the world needs.” So what will you do? Where will you start? Who will you ask? Won’t you jump on the bandwagon, too?

When everybody around you is doing something that looks like fun, you naturally want to jump in and join them. Your 4- to-8-year-old may feel shy about that, or they may feel excited when they see people doing something for the world; either way, “Change Sings” shows why it’s important to get involved, especially if you’re a kid.

Grab this book to read aloud to your child, and you’ll notice two things: The illustrations are lush and colorful, but artist Loren Long doesn’t overstimulate. In this book are gentle, quiet pictures to accompany the second thing: A story that consists of relatively few words, as author-poet Amanda Gorman tells the tale simply but in a way that truly calls kids to action.

This book is a good start to a current-events conversation, or you can just enjoy it for its musical prose. “Change Sings” is a joyous book, and your child will like that.

Terri Schlichenmeyer has been reviewing books for 20 years. She is the author of “The Big Book of Facts.” She can be reached at bookwormsez@yahoo.com.