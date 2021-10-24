Book Review: Great escape leads to great life for former con

Miller went to prison with a 25-year sentence.

But Buddy Miller couldn’t do that kind of time, and he made plans to run when he could. He jumped off the prison bus, changed his name to Bobby Love because it was the first thing that came to mind, and he sneaked off to New York. As Love, he kept mum about his past, settled down, got a job, fell in love and married, volunteered in his community, helped folks and raised four good kids. His family never knew about Buddy Miller.

Until 40-some years after Miller’s “one big heist,” and there was a rap on the door ...

Seems like a movie plot, right? Like you’d catch this on your big screen with some popcorn. But no, “The Redemption of Bobby Love” is a true story, and it’s incredible.

Part of that is because half of this book belongs to author Cheryl Love, whose tale accompanies Bobby Love’s in all its tumultuousness. Together, they make a breathless story, told with no apparent desire to keep it all under wraps anymore — and that’ll knock the breath out of you, too. It has a “Catch Me If You Can” feel, as you race through this account with an empathetic feeling of doom, the urgency of being one step ahead and the terror of waiting for that hand on your shoulder. Whew, the grace that eventually comes is sweet relief.

Fans of “Humans of New York” will recognize this tale, and be glad it’s finally fully told. Anyone who wants a good book needs to read “The Redemption of Bobby Love.” Truly, it’ll make you shout.