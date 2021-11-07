Book Review: Come along for one wild ride across US

They said it couldn’t be done.

You were too old, too frail, too young, too inexperienced, too female. You lacked the know-how to do it right. You just plain couldn’t, which was all the impetus you needed, all the catalyst required to make sure you at least tried. In the book “The Ride of Her Life” by Elizabeth Letts, just a little effort was all it took ...

Things seemed to be looking up, that fall of 1953.

Sixty-two-year-old Annie Wilkins and her 85-year-old Uncle Waldo were “just about to get ahead” on their little farm near Minot, Maine. Their livestock were thriving, there was enough feed to last the winter, and though Waldo wasn’t in very good health, Annie could split wood to keep them warm. It would’ve been enough, but when winter hit hard, Annie caught the flu, and while she was bedridden, Waldo died.

Life had never been easy for Annie, but she knew no different. An only child, she’d left school “at the end of sixth grade” and went to work on the farm then. But now there wasn’t much to work — the barn was empty,” the farm was always hungry,” and she only had her little dog, Depeche Toi, to keep her company. She tried growing crops for a local factory, but really she had “few and stark choices.”