BLEVINS: Pruning important to health of apple trees

Apple trees are an important part of many landscapes and proper pruning practices are important for productive healthy trees.

The general purpose of pruning fruit trees is to regulate growth, improve fruit size and quality, control tree size and reduce production costs. Pruning is necessary to shape the trees for convenience of culture and for repair of damage. Most pruning is done during the dormant season, preferably just before active growth begins in the spring.

Young, nonbearing apple trees

Training should be emphasized in the development of trees, with pruning used as a tool in the training process to redirect limbs, stimulate branching when desired, or to remove growth that is in an undesirable location. Future pruning of an apple tree is greatly affected by early training.

Limb spreading